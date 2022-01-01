|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|1904
|Harald Kloser
|1:17
|2
|Alien vs. Predator Main Theme
|Harald Kloser
|3:29
|3
|Antarctica
|Harald Kloser
|2:19
|4
|Bouvetoya Island
|Harald Kloser
|2:10
|5
|Down the Tunnel
|Harald Kloser
|1:02
|6
|Hanging Bodies
|Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel
|1:47
|7
|Southern Lights
|Harald Kloser
|1:40
|8
|Predator Space Ship
|Harald Kloser
|1:12
|9
|The Pyramid
|Harald Kloser
|1:11
|10
|Temple
|Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel
|1:11
|11
|Dark World
|Harald Kloser
|2:57
|12
|History of the World
|Harald Kloser
|3:21
|13
|Alien Fight
|Harald Kloser
|3:15
|14
|I Need This
|Harald Kloser
|1:45
|15
|Weyland's End
|Harald Kloser / James Brett
|0:57
|16
|Alien Queen
|Harald Kloser
|1:36
|17
|Showdown
|Harald Kloser
|3:23
|18
|The End... or Maybe Not
|Harald Kloser
|3:31