Чужой против хищника Чужой против хищника
Киноафиша Фильмы Чужой против хищника Музыка из фильма «Чужой против хищника» (2004)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator Чужой против хищника 2004 / США / Канада / Германия / Греция / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Чужой против хищника» (2004)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Harald Kloser
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 1904 Harald Kloser 1:17
2 Alien vs. Predator Main Theme Harald Kloser 3:29
3 Antarctica Harald Kloser 2:19
4 Bouvetoya Island Harald Kloser 2:10
5 Down the Tunnel Harald Kloser 1:02
6 Hanging Bodies Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel 1:47
7 Southern Lights Harald Kloser 1:40
8 Predator Space Ship Harald Kloser 1:12
9 The Pyramid Harald Kloser 1:11
10 Temple Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel 1:11
11 Dark World Harald Kloser 2:57
12 History of the World Harald Kloser 3:21
13 Alien Fight Harald Kloser 3:15
14 I Need This Harald Kloser 1:45
15 Weyland's End Harald Kloser / James Brett 0:57
16 Alien Queen Harald Kloser 1:36
17 Showdown Harald Kloser 3:23
18 The End... or Maybe Not Harald Kloser 3:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чужой против хищника» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чужой против хищника» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
