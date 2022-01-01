|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Aaron Zigman
|2:49
|2
|Overture
|Aaron Zigman
|6:16
|3
|I'll Be Seeing You
|Billie Holiday / Sammy Fain
|3:34
|4
|Alabamy Home
|Дюк Эллингтон
|3:02
|5
|Allie Returns
|Aaron Zigman
|5:07
|6
|House Blues / The Porch Dance / The Proposal / The Carnival
|Aaron Zigman
|8:04
|7
|Noah's Journey
|Aaron Zigman
|6:03
|8
|Always and Always
|Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Edward Ward
|3:18
|9
|A String of Pearls
|Glenn Miller and His Orchestra / Jerry Gray
|3:16
|10
|On the Lake
|Aaron Zigman
|5:39
|11
|Diga Diga Doo
|Rex Stewart & The Ellingtonians / Jimmy McHugh
|4:16
|12
|One O'Clock Jump
|Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Count Basie
|3:15
|13
|I'll Be Seeing You
|Jimmy Durante / Sammy Fain
|3:13
|14
|Noah's Last Letter
|Aaron Zigman
|4:32
|15
|Our Love Can Do Miracles
|Aaron Zigman
|4:31