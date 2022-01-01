Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дневник памяти Дневник памяти
Киноафиша Фильмы Дневник памяти Музыка из фильма «Дневник памяти» (2004)
The Notebook Дневник памяти 2004 / США
8.4 Оцените
86 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дневник памяти» (2004)

Вся информация о фильме
The Notebook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Notebook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Aaron Zigman, Billie Holiday, Дюк Эллингтон, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, Rex Stewart & The Ellingtonians, Jimmy Durante
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Aaron Zigman 2:49
2 Overture Aaron Zigman 6:16
3 I'll Be Seeing You Billie Holiday / Sammy Fain 3:34
4 Alabamy Home Дюк Эллингтон 3:02
5 Allie Returns Aaron Zigman 5:07
6 House Blues / The Porch Dance / The Proposal / The Carnival Aaron Zigman 8:04
7 Noah's Journey Aaron Zigman 6:03
8 Always and Always Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Edward Ward 3:18
9 A String of Pearls Glenn Miller and His Orchestra / Jerry Gray 3:16
10 On the Lake Aaron Zigman 5:39
11 Diga Diga Doo Rex Stewart & The Ellingtonians / Jimmy McHugh 4:16
12 One O'Clock Jump Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Count Basie 3:15
13 I'll Be Seeing You Jimmy Durante / Sammy Fain 3:13
14 Noah's Last Letter Aaron Zigman 4:32
15 Our Love Can Do Miracles Aaron Zigman 4:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дневник памяти» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дневник памяти» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши