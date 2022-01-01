|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Goldeneye
|Ike & Tina Turner / Paul Hewson
|4:48
|2
|The Goldeneye Overture, Pt. I. Half of Everything Is Luck / Pt. II. The Other Half Is Fate / Pt. III. For England, James
|Eric Serra
|4:22
|3
|Ladies First
|Eric Serra
|2:45
|4
|We Share the Same Passions, Pt. I. The Trip to Cuba / Pt. II. The Same Passions
|Eric Serra
|4:49
|5
|A Little Surprise for You, Pt. I. Xenya / Part II. D.M. Mychkine
|Eric Serra
|2:02
|6
|The Severnaya Suite, Pt. I. Among the Dead / Pt. II. Out of Hell / Pt. III. The Husky Tribe
|Eric Serra
|2:06
|7
|Our Lady of Smolensk
|Eric Serra
|1:03
|8
|Whispering Statues, Pt. I. Whispers / Pt. II. Two Faced
|Eric Serra
|3:25
|9
|Run, Shoot, and Jump
|Eric Serra
|1:04
|10
|A Pleasant Drive In St. Petersburg
|Eric Serra
|4:32
|11
|Fatal Weakness
|Eric Serra
|4:46
|12
|That's What Keeps You Alone
|Eric Serra
|3:14
|13
|Dish Out of Water, Pt. I. A Good Squeeze / Part II. The Antenna
|Eric Serra
|3:57
|14
|The Scale to Hell, Pt. I. Boris and the Lethal Pen / Pt. II. I Am Invincible
|Eric Serra
|3:44
|15
|For Ever, James
|Eric Serra
|2:01
|16
|The Experience of Love
|Eric Serra
|5:54