Золотой глаз Золотой глаз
Музыка из фильма «Золотой глаз» (1995)
GoldenEye Золотой глаз 1995 / Великобритания / США
7.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Золотой глаз» (1995)

007: Goldeneye (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
007: Goldeneye (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Ike & Tina Turner, Eric Serra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Goldeneye Ike & Tina Turner / Paul Hewson 4:48
2 The Goldeneye Overture, Pt. I. Half of Everything Is Luck / Pt. II. The Other Half Is Fate / Pt. III. For England, James Eric Serra 4:22
3 Ladies First Eric Serra 2:45
4 We Share the Same Passions, Pt. I. The Trip to Cuba / Pt. II. The Same Passions Eric Serra 4:49
5 A Little Surprise for You, Pt. I. Xenya / Part II. D.M. Mychkine Eric Serra 2:02
6 The Severnaya Suite, Pt. I. Among the Dead / Pt. II. Out of Hell / Pt. III. The Husky Tribe Eric Serra 2:06
7 Our Lady of Smolensk Eric Serra 1:03
8 Whispering Statues, Pt. I. Whispers / Pt. II. Two Faced Eric Serra 3:25
9 Run, Shoot, and Jump Eric Serra 1:04
10 A Pleasant Drive In St. Petersburg Eric Serra 4:32
11 Fatal Weakness Eric Serra 4:46
12 That's What Keeps You Alone Eric Serra 3:14
13 Dish Out of Water, Pt. I. A Good Squeeze / Part II. The Antenna Eric Serra 3:57
14 The Scale to Hell, Pt. I. Boris and the Lethal Pen / Pt. II. I Am Invincible Eric Serra 3:44
15 For Ever, James Eric Serra 2:01
16 The Experience of Love Eric Serra 5:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Золотой глаз» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Золотой глаз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
