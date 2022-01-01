Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Новые приключения Билла и Теда Новые приключения Билла и Теда
Киноафиша Фильмы Новые приключения Билла и Теда Музыка из фильма «Новые приключения Билла и Теда» (1991)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey Новые приключения Билла и Теда 1991 / США
6.9 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Новые приключения Билла и Теда» (1991)

Вся информация о фильме
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (Music from the Motion Picture)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Slaughter, Winger, Kiss, Neverland, Richie Kotzen, Steve Vai, Faith No More, Megadeth, Primus, King's X, Love On Ice
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shout It Out Slaughter / Mark Slaughter 4:20
2 Battle Stations Winger / Kip Winger 4:00
3 God Gave Rock 'N' Roll to You II (Live) Kiss / Russ Ballard 5:22
4 Drinking Again Neverland 4:55
5 Dream of a New Day Richie Kotzen 3:17
6 The Reaper Steve Vai 3:18
7 The Perfect Crime Faith No More 4:24
8 Go to Hell Megadeth / Dave Ellefson 4:35
9 Tommy the Cat Primus / Tim Alexander 4:14
10 Junior's Gone Wild King's X / Jerry Gaskill 3:09
11 Showdown Love On Ice 6:18
12 The Reaper Rap Steve Vai 4:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Новые приключения Билла и Теда» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Новые приключения Билла и Теда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши