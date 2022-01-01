Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Date Movie Киносвидание 2006 / США
5.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 2.8
Музыка из фильма «Киносвидание» (2006)

Date Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Date Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Kelis, The Perceptionists, Barry White, Pitbull, Todd Schietroma, The Lovin' Spoonful, Soundmaster T, Flii Stylz, Tenashus, Player, David Kitay, Alana D., Classic, Sparklemotion
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Milkshake Kelis 3:05
2 Party Hard The Perceptionists 2:44
3 You're the First, the Last, My Everything Barry White 4:36
4 Toma Pitbull 3:17
5 Funhop Todd Schietroma 3:19
6 Do You Believe In Magic? The Lovin' Spoonful 2:07
7 Too Much Booty (In Da Pants) Soundmaster T 4:56
8 Break It On Down Flii Stylz, Tenashus 4:49
9 Baby Come Back Player 4:08
10 The Price Is Right (Theme) David Kitay 0:20
11 Break It Down Alana D. 3:21
12 Come On Shake Classic 2:09
13 What Will You Do? Sparklemotion 3:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Киносвидание» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Киносвидание» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
