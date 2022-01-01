1 The Replacements Remix Джон Дебни 5:48

2 I Don't Want to Be Your Girlfriend Kelli Owens 3:30

3 Second Chance Bret Domrose 4:11

4 Bust a Move Young MC / Mike Ross 4:26

5 I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor / Dino Fekaris 7:55

6 The Dallas Game Джон Дебни 2:01

7 Falco Джон Дебни 2:51

8 Strikebreakers: I. The Bus Arrives / II. Armed Guards / III. Let's Play Football / IV. Field Tactics / V. Bateman Rocks Джон Дебни, Font 48 / Джон Дебни 6:13

9 Wild Yam / The Look In Your Eyes Font 48 / Michael Mason 4:19

10 R.O.W.D.I.E. / Same Play Font 48 1:38

11 Chicks Dig Scars Джон Дебни 2:11

12 Training Camp: I. Falco Drops the Ball / II. He's Wirey / III. Clifford Franklin Джон Дебни, Font 48 1:36

13 Football: Replacement Style: I. Get Me the Ball / II. Cochran Scores / III. We're In Business Джон Дебни 3:50

14 Rock and Roll, Pt. 2 Gary Glitter / Mike Leander 3:01

15 Falco Changes the Play Джон Дебни 2:31