|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Replacements Remix
|Джон Дебни
|5:48
|2
|I Don't Want to Be Your Girlfriend
|Kelli Owens
|3:30
|3
|Second Chance
|Bret Domrose
|4:11
|4
|Bust a Move
|Young MC / Mike Ross
|4:26
|5
|I Will Survive
|Gloria Gaynor / Dino Fekaris
|7:55
|6
|The Dallas Game
|Джон Дебни
|2:01
|7
|Falco
|Джон Дебни
|2:51
|8
|Strikebreakers: I. The Bus Arrives / II. Armed Guards / III. Let's Play Football / IV. Field Tactics / V. Bateman Rocks
|Джон Дебни, Font 48 / Джон Дебни
|6:13
|9
|Wild Yam / The Look In Your Eyes
|Font 48 / Michael Mason
|4:19
|10
|R.O.W.D.I.E. / Same Play
|Font 48
|1:38
|11
|Chicks Dig Scars
|Джон Дебни
|2:11
|12
|Training Camp: I. Falco Drops the Ball / II. He's Wirey / III. Clifford Franklin
|Джон Дебни, Font 48
|1:36
|13
|Football: Replacement Style: I. Get Me the Ball / II. Cochran Scores / III. We're In Business
|Джон Дебни
|3:50
|14
|Rock and Roll, Pt. 2
|Gary Glitter / Mike Leander
|3:01
|15
|Falco Changes the Play
|Джон Дебни
|2:31
|16
|Martel Crossed
|Джон Дебни
|4:02