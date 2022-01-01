Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Дублеры» (2000)

The Replacements (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Replacements (Music from the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Джон Дебни, Kelli Owens, Bret Domrose, Young MC, Gloria Gaynor, Джон Дебни, Font 48, Font 48, Gary Glitter
1 The Replacements Remix Джон Дебни 5:48
2 I Don't Want to Be Your Girlfriend Kelli Owens 3:30
3 Second Chance Bret Domrose 4:11
4 Bust a Move Young MC / Mike Ross 4:26
5 I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor / Dino Fekaris 7:55
6 The Dallas Game Джон Дебни 2:01
7 Falco Джон Дебни 2:51
8 Strikebreakers: I. The Bus Arrives / II. Armed Guards / III. Let's Play Football / IV. Field Tactics / V. Bateman Rocks Джон Дебни, Font 48 / Джон Дебни 6:13
9 Wild Yam / The Look In Your Eyes Font 48 / Michael Mason 4:19
10 R.O.W.D.I.E. / Same Play Font 48 1:38
11 Chicks Dig Scars Джон Дебни 2:11
12 Training Camp: I. Falco Drops the Ball / II. He's Wirey / III. Clifford Franklin Джон Дебни, Font 48 1:36
13 Football: Replacement Style: I. Get Me the Ball / II. Cochran Scores / III. We're In Business Джон Дебни 3:50
14 Rock and Roll, Pt. 2 Gary Glitter / Mike Leander 3:01
15 Falco Changes the Play Джон Дебни 2:31
16 Martel Crossed Джон Дебни 4:02
