Челюсти 2 Челюсти 2
Jaws 2 Челюсти 2 1978 / США
Музыка из фильма «Челюсти 2» (1978)

Jaws 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jaws 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Finding the Orca (Main Title) John Williams 3:14
2 The Menu John Williams 1:50
3 Ballet For Divers John Williams 2:57
4 The Water Kite Sequence John Williams 2:52
5 Brody Misunderstood John Williams 2:48
6 The Catamaran Race John Williams 2:09
7 Toward Cable Junction John Williams 3:44
8 Attack On the Helicopter John Williams 1:57
9 The Open Sea John Williams 2:04
10 Fire Aboard and Eddie's Death John Williams 3:25
11 Sean's Rescue John Williams 2:55
12 Attack On the Water Skier John Williams 2:42
13 The Big Jolt! John Williams 4:39
14 End Title, End Cast John Williams 3:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Челюсти 2» (1978) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Челюсти 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
