|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Finding the Orca (Main Title)
|John Williams
|3:14
|2
|The Menu
|John Williams
|1:50
|3
|Ballet For Divers
|John Williams
|2:57
|4
|The Water Kite Sequence
|John Williams
|2:52
|5
|Brody Misunderstood
|John Williams
|2:48
|6
|The Catamaran Race
|John Williams
|2:09
|7
|Toward Cable Junction
|John Williams
|3:44
|8
|Attack On the Helicopter
|John Williams
|1:57
|9
|The Open Sea
|John Williams
|2:04
|10
|Fire Aboard and Eddie's Death
|John Williams
|3:25
|11
|Sean's Rescue
|John Williams
|2:55
|12
|Attack On the Water Skier
|John Williams
|2:42
|13
|The Big Jolt!
|John Williams
|4:39
|14
|End Title, End Cast
|John Williams
|3:27