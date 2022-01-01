Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Возвращение в страну Оз
Return to Oz Возвращение в страну Оз 1985 / Великобритания / США
Музыка из фильма «Возвращение в страну Оз» (1985)

Return to Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Return to Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 45 композиций. David Shire
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Sequence (With Sweetners) David Shire 3:11
2 Finding the Key David Shire 0:47
3 The Ride to Dr. Worley's David Shire 2:12
4 Ozma in Reflection David Shire 0:56
5 Upstairs at Dr. Worley's David Shire 4:48
6 The Headphones/Flight in the Storm David Shire 3:45
7 Oz/The Ruined House (Expanded) David Shire 5:14
8 The Deserted City David Shire 3:56
9 Tik Tok (Revised) David Shire 3:13
10 The Hall of Heads David Shire 3:03
11 Jack Pumpkinhead (Expanded) David Shire 3:22
12 Here's What We Have to Do David Shire 2:08
13 Mombi's Awake David Shire 3:46
14 Flight of the Gump (Revised #1) David Shire 4:26
15 Mombi's Mandolin #2/Wheelers Pursue/Crash Landing David Shire 3:30
16 Where Are We Anyway?/Yes, Your Majesty/Into the Nome King's Lair David Shire 3:33
17 Don't Cry/Where's Dorothy? David Shire 1:42
18 We Accept David Shire 0:52
19 Wrong Guess David Shire 0:25
20 Farewell to Pumpkinhead/Tunnel Charge #1/Tunnel Charge #2 David Shire 1:48
21 Ruby Slippers Colloquy David Shire 3:36
22 The Ornament Room David Shire 2:34
23 You're All That's Left David Shire 0:43
24 One Guess Left/But Not for Much Longer/Stop/Nome Chase/Final Chaos and Restoration/Triumphal March David Shire 11:03
25 Cheering Bridge/Goodbye David Shire 4:53
26 Just a Reflection/End Credits David Shire 6:02
27 Tik Tok David Shire 3:06
28 Mombi's Mandolin #1 (From Stereo Stems) David Shire 0:59
29 Flight of the Gump (Mix 2) David Shire 4:00
30 Flight of The Gump (Revised #2) David Shire 4:02
31 We Accept (Film Assembly) David Shire 1:41
32 Triumphal March (End Credits - Pt. 2) David Shire 0:43
33 Return to Oz - Rag March David Shire 2:53
34 Dorothy Remembers/Home/The Ride to Dr. Worley's David Shire 4:23
35 Ozma/The Flight in the Storm David Shire 3:58
36 Oz/The Ruined House David Shire 4:55
37 The Deserted City/The Wheelers/Tik Tok David Shire 4:59
38 Mombi's Hall of Heads David Shire 2:47
39 Jack Pumpkinhead David Shire 2:51
40 The Flight of the Gump David Shire 4:01
41 Dorothy and the Nome King/The Ornament Room David Shire 4:28
42 The Defeat of the Nome King/ The Restoration David Shire 6:12
43 The Mirror David Shire 2:38
44 Finale and End Credits (Theme From "Return To Oz") David Shire 4:31
45 The "Return to Oz" Rag March David Shire 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Возвращение в страну Оз» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Возвращение в страну Оз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
