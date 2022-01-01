1 Opening Sequence (With Sweetners) David Shire 3:11

2 Finding the Key David Shire 0:47

3 The Ride to Dr. Worley's David Shire 2:12

4 Ozma in Reflection David Shire 0:56

5 Upstairs at Dr. Worley's David Shire 4:48

6 The Headphones/Flight in the Storm David Shire 3:45

7 Oz/The Ruined House (Expanded) David Shire 5:14

8 The Deserted City David Shire 3:56

9 Tik Tok (Revised) David Shire 3:13

10 The Hall of Heads David Shire 3:03

11 Jack Pumpkinhead (Expanded) David Shire 3:22

12 Here's What We Have to Do David Shire 2:08

13 Mombi's Awake David Shire 3:46

14 Flight of the Gump (Revised #1) David Shire 4:26

15 Mombi's Mandolin #2/Wheelers Pursue/Crash Landing David Shire 3:30

16 Where Are We Anyway?/Yes, Your Majesty/Into the Nome King's Lair David Shire 3:33

17 Don't Cry/Where's Dorothy? David Shire 1:42

18 We Accept David Shire 0:52

19 Wrong Guess David Shire 0:25

20 Farewell to Pumpkinhead/Tunnel Charge #1/Tunnel Charge #2 David Shire 1:48

21 Ruby Slippers Colloquy David Shire 3:36

22 The Ornament Room David Shire 2:34

23 You're All That's Left David Shire 0:43

24 One Guess Left/But Not for Much Longer/Stop/Nome Chase/Final Chaos and Restoration/Triumphal March David Shire 11:03

25 Cheering Bridge/Goodbye David Shire 4:53

26 Just a Reflection/End Credits David Shire 6:02

27 Tik Tok David Shire 3:06

28 Mombi's Mandolin #1 (From Stereo Stems) David Shire 0:59

29 Flight of the Gump (Mix 2) David Shire 4:00

30 Flight of The Gump (Revised #2) David Shire 4:02

31 We Accept (Film Assembly) David Shire 1:41

32 Triumphal March (End Credits - Pt. 2) David Shire 0:43

33 Return to Oz - Rag March David Shire 2:53

34 Dorothy Remembers/Home/The Ride to Dr. Worley's David Shire 4:23

35 Ozma/The Flight in the Storm David Shire 3:58

36 Oz/The Ruined House David Shire 4:55

37 The Deserted City/The Wheelers/Tik Tok David Shire 4:59

38 Mombi's Hall of Heads David Shire 2:47

39 Jack Pumpkinhead David Shire 2:51

40 The Flight of the Gump David Shire 4:01

41 Dorothy and the Nome King/The Ornament Room David Shire 4:28

42 The Defeat of the Nome King/ The Restoration David Shire 6:12

43 The Mirror David Shire 2:38

44 Finale and End Credits (Theme From "Return To Oz") David Shire 4:31