|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Sequence (With Sweetners)
|David Shire
|3:11
|2
|Finding the Key
|David Shire
|0:47
|3
|The Ride to Dr. Worley's
|David Shire
|2:12
|4
|Ozma in Reflection
|David Shire
|0:56
|5
|Upstairs at Dr. Worley's
|David Shire
|4:48
|6
|The Headphones/Flight in the Storm
|David Shire
|3:45
|7
|Oz/The Ruined House (Expanded)
|David Shire
|5:14
|8
|The Deserted City
|David Shire
|3:56
|9
|Tik Tok (Revised)
|David Shire
|3:13
|10
|The Hall of Heads
|David Shire
|3:03
|11
|Jack Pumpkinhead (Expanded)
|David Shire
|3:22
|12
|Here's What We Have to Do
|David Shire
|2:08
|13
|Mombi's Awake
|David Shire
|3:46
|14
|Flight of the Gump (Revised #1)
|David Shire
|4:26
|15
|Mombi's Mandolin #2/Wheelers Pursue/Crash Landing
|David Shire
|3:30
|16
|Where Are We Anyway?/Yes, Your Majesty/Into the Nome King's Lair
|David Shire
|3:33
|17
|Don't Cry/Where's Dorothy?
|David Shire
|1:42
|18
|We Accept
|David Shire
|0:52
|19
|Wrong Guess
|David Shire
|0:25
|20
|Farewell to Pumpkinhead/Tunnel Charge #1/Tunnel Charge #2
|David Shire
|1:48
|21
|Ruby Slippers Colloquy
|David Shire
|3:36
|22
|The Ornament Room
|David Shire
|2:34
|23
|You're All That's Left
|David Shire
|0:43
|24
|One Guess Left/But Not for Much Longer/Stop/Nome Chase/Final Chaos and Restoration/Triumphal March
|David Shire
|11:03
|25
|Cheering Bridge/Goodbye
|David Shire
|4:53
|26
|Just a Reflection/End Credits
|David Shire
|6:02
|27
|Tik Tok
|David Shire
|3:06
|28
|Mombi's Mandolin #1 (From Stereo Stems)
|David Shire
|0:59
|29
|Flight of the Gump (Mix 2)
|David Shire
|4:00
|30
|Flight of The Gump (Revised #2)
|David Shire
|4:02
|31
|We Accept (Film Assembly)
|David Shire
|1:41
|32
|Triumphal March (End Credits - Pt. 2)
|David Shire
|0:43
|33
|Return to Oz - Rag March
|David Shire
|2:53
|34
|Dorothy Remembers/Home/The Ride to Dr. Worley's
|David Shire
|4:23
|35
|Ozma/The Flight in the Storm
|David Shire
|3:58
|36
|Oz/The Ruined House
|David Shire
|4:55
|37
|The Deserted City/The Wheelers/Tik Tok
|David Shire
|4:59
|38
|Mombi's Hall of Heads
|David Shire
|2:47
|39
|Jack Pumpkinhead
|David Shire
|2:51
|40
|The Flight of the Gump
|David Shire
|4:01
|41
|Dorothy and the Nome King/The Ornament Room
|David Shire
|4:28
|42
|The Defeat of the Nome King/ The Restoration
|David Shire
|6:12
|43
|The Mirror
|David Shire
|2:38
|44
|Finale and End Credits (Theme From "Return To Oz")
|David Shire
|4:31
|45
|The "Return to Oz" Rag March
|David Shire
|2:50