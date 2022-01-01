Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Четыре Рождества» (2008)
Four Christmases Четыре Рождества 2008 / США
7.3 Оцените
39 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Четыре Рождества» (2008)

Four Christmases (feat. Four Christmases)
Four Christmases (feat. Four Christmases) 11 композиций. Dean Martin, Martina McBride, Perry Como, Ferrante & Teicher, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Robbers On High Street, Bobby Helms, Gavin DeGraw, Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Sarah McLachlan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Baby, It's Cold Outside Dean Martin, Martina McBride / Frank Loesser 2:55
2 (There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays Perry Como / Al Stillman 2:51
3 Sleigh Ride Ferrante & Teicher / Leroy Anderson 2:17
4 Christmas All Over Again Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers / Tom Petty 4:15
5 Season's Greetings Robbers On High Street 2:24
6 Jingle Bell Rock Bobby Helms 2:12
7 The Christmas Song Gavin DeGraw / Robert Wells 3:25
8 Cool Yule (feat. The Commanders) Louis Armstrong / Steve Allen 2:56
9 White Christmas Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin 2:59
10 O Little Town of Bethlehem Sarah McLachlan / Народные 3:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Четыре Рождества» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Четыре Рождества» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
