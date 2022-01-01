|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Baby, It's Cold Outside
|Dean Martin, Martina McBride / Frank Loesser
|2:55
|2
|(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
|Perry Como / Al Stillman
|2:51
|3
|Sleigh Ride
|Ferrante & Teicher / Leroy Anderson
|2:17
|4
|Christmas All Over Again
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers / Tom Petty
|4:15
|5
|Season's Greetings
|Robbers On High Street
|2:24
|6
|Jingle Bell Rock
|Bobby Helms
|2:12
|7
|The Christmas Song
|Gavin DeGraw / Robert Wells
|3:25
|8
|Cool Yule (feat. The Commanders)
|Louis Armstrong / Steve Allen
|2:56
|9
|White Christmas
|Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin
|2:59
|10
|O Little Town of Bethlehem
|Sarah McLachlan / Народные
|3:53