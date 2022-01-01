Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Шрэк Шрэк
Киноафиша Фильмы Шрэк Музыка из мультфильма «Шрэк» (2001)
Shrek Шрэк 2001 / США
8.4 Оцените
106 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Шрэк» (2001)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Shrek (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Shrek (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. sElf, Smash Mouth, Leslie Carter, Dana Glover, Baha Men, Halfcocked, Eels, Jason Wade, Rufus Wainwright, The Proclaimers, Эдди Мёрфи, John Power
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Stay Home sElf / Matt Mahaffey 3:28
2 I'm a Believer Smash Mouth / Neil Diamond 3:06
3 Like Wow Leslie Carter / Sandra St. Victor 3:34
4 It Is You (I Have Loved) Dana Glover / John Power 3:58
5 Best Years of Our Lives (Micks Mix) Baha Men 2:59
6 Bad Reputation Halfcocked / Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2:21
7 My Beloved Monster Eels / Mark Everett 2:11
8 You Belong to Me Jason Wade / Pee Wee King 2:42
9 All Star Smash Mouth / Greg Camp 3:20
10 Hallelujah Rufus Wainwright / Leonard Cohen 4:09
11 I'm On My Way The Proclaimers 3:39
12 I'm a Believer (Reprise) Эдди Мёрфи / Neil Diamond 1:13
13 True Love's First Kiss John Power / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 3:09
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Шрэк» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Шрэк» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши