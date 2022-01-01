|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stay Home
|sElf / Matt Mahaffey
|3:28
|2
|I'm a Believer
|Smash Mouth / Neil Diamond
|3:06
|3
|Like Wow
|Leslie Carter / Sandra St. Victor
|3:34
|4
|It Is You (I Have Loved)
|Dana Glover / John Power
|3:58
|5
|Best Years of Our Lives (Micks Mix)
|Baha Men
|2:59
|6
|Bad Reputation
|Halfcocked / Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
|2:21
|7
|My Beloved Monster
|Eels / Mark Everett
|2:11
|8
|You Belong to Me
|Jason Wade / Pee Wee King
|2:42
|9
|All Star
|Smash Mouth / Greg Camp
|3:20
|10
|Hallelujah
|Rufus Wainwright / Leonard Cohen
|4:09
|11
|I'm On My Way
|The Proclaimers
|3:39
|12
|I'm a Believer (Reprise)
|Эдди Мёрфи / Neil Diamond
|1:13
|13
|True Love's First Kiss
|John Power / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|3:09