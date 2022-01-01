1 Stay Home sElf / Matt Mahaffey 3:28

2 I'm a Believer Smash Mouth / Neil Diamond 3:06

3 Like Wow Leslie Carter / Sandra St. Victor 3:34

4 It Is You (I Have Loved) Dana Glover / John Power 3:58

5 Best Years of Our Lives (Micks Mix) Baha Men 2:59

6 Bad Reputation Halfcocked / Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2:21

7 My Beloved Monster Eels / Mark Everett 2:11

8 You Belong to Me Jason Wade / Pee Wee King 2:42

9 All Star Smash Mouth / Greg Camp 3:20

10 Hallelujah Rufus Wainwright / Leonard Cohen 4:09

11 I'm On My Way The Proclaimers 3:39

12 I'm a Believer (Reprise) Эдди Мёрфи / Neil Diamond 1:13