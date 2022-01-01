|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Few Words from the Bride
|Uma Thurman / Квентин Тарантино
|0:43
|2
|Goodnight Moon
|Shivaree
|4:04
|3
|Il Tramonto
|Ennio Morricone
|1:14
|4
|Can't Hardly Stand It
|Charlie Feathers / Joe Chastain
|2:48
|5
|Tu Mira
|Lole y Manuel
|3:59
|6
|Summertime Killer (Ricatto Alla Malla)
|Луис бакалов / Luis Enrique Bacalov
|3:39
|7
|The Chase
|1:04
|8
|The Legend of Pai Mei
|Квентин Тарантино
|2:07
|9
|L'Arena (From "Il Mercenario")
|Ennio Morricone
|4:44
|10
|Satisfied Mind
|Johnny Cash / Joe "Red" Hayes
|2:49
|11
|A Silhouette of Doom
|Ennio Morricone
|2:55
|12
|About Her
|Malcolm McLaren / W.C. Handy
|4:50
|13
|Truly and Utterly Bill
|Квентин Тарантино
|0:47
|14
|Malaguena Salerosa
|Chingon / Pedro Galindo
|4:07
|15
|Urami Bushi (Includes Hidden Track "Black Mamba")
|Meiko Kaji / Wu-Tang Clan
|6:28