|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Day After Tomorrow
|Harald Kloser
|3:27
|2
|Tornado Warning
|Harald Kloser
|2:01
|3
|Sam!
|Harald Kloser
|1:18
|4
|Tidal Wave
|Harald Kloser
|3:14
|5
|Body Heat
|Harald Kloser
|1:51
|6
|Russian Ghost Ship
|Harald Kloser
|1:25
|7
|Hall's Plan
|Harald Kloser
|0:53
|8
|Rio Grande
|Harald Kloser
|1:11
|9
|Bedtime Story
|Harald Kloser
|2:04
|10
|Blizzard
|Harald Kloser
|2:18
|11
|Superfreeze
|Harald Kloser
|3:04
|12
|Cutting the Rope
|Harald Kloser
|3:29
|13
|Because of You
|Harald Kloser
|2:29
|14
|President's Speech
|Harald Kloser
|4:20
|15
|The Human Spirit
|Harald Kloser
|3:37
|16
|Burning Books
|Harald Kloser
|1:43