1 The Opening John Barry 2:16

2 Maybe My Luck Has Changed John Barry 1:50

3 Arrival On the Island John Barry 2:45

4 Sacrifice-Hail To the King John Barry 7:10

5 Arthusa John Barry 2:22

6 Full Moon Domain-Beauty Is a Beast John Barry 4:24

7 Breakout To Captivity John Barry 4:10

8 Incomprehensible Captivity John Barry 2:55

9 Kong Hits the Big Apple John Barry 2:37

10 Blackout In New York-How About Buying Me a Drink John Barry 3:23

11 Climb To Skull Island John Barry 2:28

12 The End Is At Hand John Barry 1:47