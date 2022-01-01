Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление
Киноафиша Фильмы Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление Музыка из мультфильма «Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление» (2006)
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление 2006 / США
8.2 Оцените
82 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление» (2006)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 32 композиции. Джон Пауэлл, Джон Пауэлл, Lionel Bart, Aram Khatchaturian, Джон Пауэлл
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Waterpark Джон Пауэлл 2:25
2 The Vulture of Doom Джон Пауэлл 1:19
3 Migration Джон Пауэлл 3:32
4 Call of the Mammoth Джон Пауэлл 1:53
5 Sad Manny and the Possums Джон Пауэлл 1:44
6 Manny and Ellie Meet Джон Пауэлл 3:44
7 Traveling With Possums Джон Пауэлл 2:00
8 12 Ton Mammoth & a 10 Ton Possum Джон Пауэлл 1:56
9 Attack From Below the Ice Джон Пауэлл 2:05
10 Extreme Possum Джон Пауэлл 1:50
11 Who Will Join Me On the Dung Heap? Джон Пауэлл 0:44
12 Log Moving Джон Пауэлл 1:00
13 Ellie Remembers Джон Пауэлл 2:42
14 Foggy Balance Джон Пауэлл 3:53
15 Goodnight Sweet Possums Джон Пауэлл 0:48
16 Kidnapped Джон Пауэлл 0:56
17 Sid's Sing-A-Long Джон Пауэлл 2:09
18 Food Glorious Food Джон Пауэлл, Lionel Bart / Lionel Bart 1:35
19 The Boat and the Geysers Джон Пауэлл 2:40
20 The Dam Breaks Джон Пауэлл 1:54
21 Ellie Gets Trapped Джон Пауэлл 0:33
22 Manny To the Rescue Джон Пауэлл 2:09
23 Rescues All Round Джон Пауэлл 3:06
24 Scrat To the Rescue Джон Пауэлл 1:28
25 The Water Recedes Джон Пауэлл 1:53
26 Mammoths Джон Пауэлл 1:24
27 With the Herd Джон Пауэлл 0:25
28 Into the Sunset Джон Пауэлл 3:01
29 The Pearly Gates ("Adagio" from Spartacus) Aram Khatchaturian, Джон Пауэлл / Aram Khatchaturian 1:32
30 Cpr Джон Пауэлл 0:14
31 Mini-Sloths Sing-A-Long Джон Пауэлл 2:13
32 The Meltdown Джон Пауэлл 4:25
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Ледниковый период 2: Глобальное потепление» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
