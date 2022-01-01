|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Waterpark
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:25
|2
|The Vulture of Doom
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:19
|3
|Migration
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:32
|4
|Call of the Mammoth
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:53
|5
|Sad Manny and the Possums
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:44
|6
|Manny and Ellie Meet
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:44
|7
|Traveling With Possums
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:00
|8
|12 Ton Mammoth & a 10 Ton Possum
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:56
|9
|Attack From Below the Ice
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:05
|10
|Extreme Possum
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:50
|11
|Who Will Join Me On the Dung Heap?
|Джон Пауэлл
|0:44
|12
|Log Moving
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:00
|13
|Ellie Remembers
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:42
|14
|Foggy Balance
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:53
|15
|Goodnight Sweet Possums
|Джон Пауэлл
|0:48
|16
|Kidnapped
|Джон Пауэлл
|0:56
|17
|Sid's Sing-A-Long
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:09
|18
|Food Glorious Food
|Джон Пауэлл, Lionel Bart / Lionel Bart
|1:35
|19
|The Boat and the Geysers
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:40
|20
|The Dam Breaks
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:54
|21
|Ellie Gets Trapped
|Джон Пауэлл
|0:33
|22
|Manny To the Rescue
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:09
|23
|Rescues All Round
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:06
|24
|Scrat To the Rescue
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:28
|25
|The Water Recedes
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:53
|26
|Mammoths
|Джон Пауэлл
|1:24
|27
|With the Herd
|Джон Пауэлл
|0:25
|28
|Into the Sunset
|Джон Пауэлл
|3:01
|29
|The Pearly Gates ("Adagio" from Spartacus)
|Aram Khatchaturian, Джон Пауэлл / Aram Khatchaturian
|1:32
|30
|Cpr
|Джон Пауэлл
|0:14
|31
|Mini-Sloths Sing-A-Long
|Джон Пауэлл
|2:13
|32
|The Meltdown
|Джон Пауэлл
|4:25