|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Smile - And Perhaps, a Tear
|Charlie Chaplin
|4:52
|2
|His Morning Promenade
|Charlie Chaplin
|4:18
|3
|At Home with the Infant
|Charlie Chaplin
|2:44
|4
|Five Years Later
|Charlie Chaplin
|2:08
|5
|Working the Streets
|Charlie Chaplin
|4:55
|6
|A Star of Great Prominence / Breakfast
|Charlie Chaplin
|5:50
|7
|The Fight
|Charlie Chaplin
|4:56
|8
|The Country Doctor
|Charlie Chaplin
|3:36
|9
|The Orphan Asylum / Rooftop Chase
|Charlie Chaplin
|5:08
|10
|Night / $1000 Reward / Dawn
|Charlie Chaplin
|6:02
|11
|Dreamland / The End
|Charlie Chaplin
|5:56