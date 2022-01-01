Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Kid Малыш 1921 / США
7.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.3
Музыка из фильма «Малыш» (1921)

The Kid (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Kid (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Charlie Chaplin
1 A Smile - And Perhaps, a Tear Charlie Chaplin 4:52
2 His Morning Promenade Charlie Chaplin 4:18
3 At Home with the Infant Charlie Chaplin 2:44
4 Five Years Later Charlie Chaplin 2:08
5 Working the Streets Charlie Chaplin 4:55
6 A Star of Great Prominence / Breakfast Charlie Chaplin 5:50
7 The Fight Charlie Chaplin 4:56
8 The Country Doctor Charlie Chaplin 3:36
9 The Orphan Asylum / Rooftop Chase Charlie Chaplin 5:08
10 Night / $1000 Reward / Dawn Charlie Chaplin 6:02
11 Dreamland / The End Charlie Chaplin 5:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Малыш» (1921) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Малыш» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
