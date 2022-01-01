Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Старски и Хатч Старски и Хатч
Киноафиша Фильмы Старски и Хатч Музыка из фильма «Старски и Хатч» (2004)
Starsky & Hutch Старски и Хатч 2004 / Великобритания / Корея
7.3 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Старски и Хатч» (2004)

Вся информация о фильме
Starsky & Hutch (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Starsky & Hutch (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Chicago, Brick, Maxine Nightingale, Bill Withers, Dan Finnerty, The Band, KC and The Sunshine Band, Оуэн Уилсон, Leon Haywood, Bridgette Romanek, Waylon Jennings, Starland Vocal Band
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Old Days Chicago 3:29
2 Dazz Brick 5:39
3 Right Back Where We Started From Maxine Nightingale 3:15
4 Use Me Bill Withers 3:39
5 Feel Like Makin Love Dan Finnerty 3:35
6 The Weight The Band 4:34
7 That's the Way I Like It KC and The Sunshine Band 3:06
8 Don't Give Up On Us Оуэн Уилсон 1:09
9 I Wantna Do Something Freaky To You Leon Haywood 5:54
10 Love Will Keep Us Together Bridgette Romanek 3:51
11 I'm a Ramblin' Man Waylon Jennings 2:46
12 Afternoon Delight Starland Vocal Band 3:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Старски и Хатч» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Старски и Хатч» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши