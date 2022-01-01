|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Old Days
|Chicago
|3:29
|2
|Dazz
|Brick
|5:39
|3
|Right Back Where We Started From
|Maxine Nightingale
|3:15
|4
|Use Me
|Bill Withers
|3:39
|5
|Feel Like Makin Love
|Dan Finnerty
|3:35
|6
|The Weight
|The Band
|4:34
|7
|That's the Way I Like It
|KC and The Sunshine Band
|3:06
|8
|Don't Give Up On Us
|Оуэн Уилсон
|1:09
|9
|I Wantna Do Something Freaky To You
|Leon Haywood
|5:54
|10
|Love Will Keep Us Together
|Bridgette Romanek
|3:51
|11
|I'm a Ramblin' Man
|Waylon Jennings
|2:46
|12
|Afternoon Delight
|Starland Vocal Band
|3:13