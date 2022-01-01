1 Old Days Chicago 3:29

2 Dazz Brick 5:39

3 Right Back Where We Started From Maxine Nightingale 3:15

4 Use Me Bill Withers 3:39

5 Feel Like Makin Love Dan Finnerty 3:35

6 The Weight The Band 4:34

7 That's the Way I Like It KC and The Sunshine Band 3:06

8 Don't Give Up On Us Оуэн Уилсон 1:09

9 I Wantna Do Something Freaky To You Leon Haywood 5:54

10 Love Will Keep Us Together Bridgette Romanek 3:51

11 I'm a Ramblin' Man Waylon Jennings 2:46