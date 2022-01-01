Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
50 First Dates 50 первых поцелуев 2004 / США
7.4 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «50 первых поцелуев» (2004)

50 First Dates (Love Songs from the Original Motion Picture)
50 First Dates (Love Songs from the Original Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Wayne Wonder, 311, Seal, , Ziggy Marley, Elan Atias, UB40, Mark McGrath, Dryden Mitchell, Nicole Kea, Jason Mraz, Адам Сэндлер
1 Hold Me Now Wayne Wonder 4:12
2 Love Song 311 / Simon Gallup 3:29
3 Lips Like Sugar Seal 5:01
4 Your Love (L.O.V.E Reggae Mix) John Fredrick Spinks 4:14
5 Drive Ziggy Marley / Ric Ocasek 4:27
6 True Gary Kemp 3:47
7 Slave to Love Elan Atias / Bryan Ferry 4:24
8 Every Breath You Take UB40 / Sting 3:56
9 Ghost In You Mark McGrath 4:24
10 Friday, I'm In Love Dryden Mitchell / Simon Gallup 3:02
11 Breakfast In Bed Nicole Kea / Eddie Hinton 3:21
12 I Melt With You Jason Mraz 3:36
13 Forgetful Lucy Адам Сэндлер / Тим Херлихи 1:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «50 первых поцелуев» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «50 первых поцелуев» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
