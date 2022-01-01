|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hold Me Now
|Wayne Wonder
|4:12
|2
|Love Song
|311 / Simon Gallup
|3:29
|3
|Lips Like Sugar
|Seal
|5:01
|4
|Your Love (L.O.V.E Reggae Mix)
|John Fredrick Spinks
|4:14
|5
|Drive
|Ziggy Marley / Ric Ocasek
|4:27
|6
|True
|Gary Kemp
|3:47
|7
|Slave to Love
|Elan Atias / Bryan Ferry
|4:24
|8
|Every Breath You Take
|UB40 / Sting
|3:56
|9
|Ghost In You
|Mark McGrath
|4:24
|10
|Friday, I'm In Love
|Dryden Mitchell / Simon Gallup
|3:02
|11
|Breakfast In Bed
|Nicole Kea / Eddie Hinton
|3:21
|12
|I Melt With You
|Jason Mraz
|3:36
|13
|Forgetful Lucy
|Адам Сэндлер / Тим Херлихи
|1:52