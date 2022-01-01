Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Мечтатели Мечтатели
Киноафиша Фильмы Мечтатели Музыка из фильма «Мечтатели» (2003)
The Dreamers Мечтатели 2003 / Франция / Великобритания / Италия
7.5 Оцените
33 голоса
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Мечтатели» (2003)

Вся информация о фильме
The Dreamers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Dreamers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Jimi Hendrix, Michael Pitt, The Twins of Evil, Jean Constantin, Martial Solal, Michel Polnareff, Charles Trenet, Steve Miller Band, The Doors, Françoise Hardy, Antoine Duhamel, Grateful Dead, Édith Piaf
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Third Stone from the Sun Jimi Hendrix 6:44
2 Hey Joe Michael Pitt, The Twins of Evil 3:43
3 Quatre cents coups Jean Constantin 2:34
4 New York Herald Tribune Martial Solal 1:27
5 Love Me Please Love Me Michel Polnareff 4:20
6 La mer Charles Trenet 3:21
7 Song for Our Ancestors (Remastered) Steve Miller Band / Steve Miller 6:00
8 The Spy The Doors / Jim Morrison 4:16
9 Tous les garçons et les filles Françoise Hardy 3:08
10 Ferdinand Antoine Duhamel 2:58
11 Dark Star (Special Band Edit) Grateful Dead / Ron McKernan 9:02
12 Non, je ne regrette rien Édith Piaf / Мишель Вокэр 2:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мечтатели» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мечтатели» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши