Школа рока Школа рока
Киноафиша Фильмы Школа рока Музыка из фильма «Школа рока» (2003)
The School of Rock Школа рока 2003 / США / Германия
7.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Школа рока» (2003)

School of Rock (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
School of Rock (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 17 композиций. School of Rock Cast, The Who, No Vacancy, The Doors, Cream, Led Zeppelin, The Black Keys, Stevie Nicks, The Darkness, T. Rex, Ramones, Wylde Ratttz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 School of Rock School of Rock Cast 4:13
2 Your Head, Your Mind, Your Brain... (Vocal Excerpt) School of Rock Cast 0:37
3 Substitute The Who / Pete Townshend 3:47
4 Fight No Vacancy / Warren Fitzgerald 2:35
5 Touch Me The Doors / Robby Krieger 3:10
6 I Pledge Allegiance to the Band (Vocal Excerpt) School of Rock Cast 0:49
7 Sunshine of Your Love Cream / Pete Brown 4:10
8 Immigrant Song Led Zeppelin / Robert Plant 2:25
9 Set You Free The Black Keys / Patrick Carney 2:45
10 Edge of Seventeen Stevie Nicks 5:30
11 Heal Me, I'm Heartsick No Vacancy / Craig Wedren 4:46
12 Growing On Me The Darkness / Justin Hawkins 3:29
13 Ballrooms of Mars T. Rex / Marc Bolan 4:08
14 Those Who Can't Do... (Vocal Excerpt) School of Rock Cast 0:42
15 My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down (Bonzo Goes to Bitburg) Ramones / Joey Ramone 3:54
16 T.V. Eye Wylde Ratttz / Scott Asheton 5:22
17 It's a Long Way to the Top School of Rock Cast / Bon Scott 5:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Школа рока» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Школа рока» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
