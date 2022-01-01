|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|School of Rock
|School of Rock Cast
|4:13
|2
|Your Head, Your Mind, Your Brain... (Vocal Excerpt)
|School of Rock Cast
|0:37
|3
|Substitute
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|3:47
|4
|Fight
|No Vacancy / Warren Fitzgerald
|2:35
|5
|Touch Me
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|3:10
|6
|I Pledge Allegiance to the Band (Vocal Excerpt)
|School of Rock Cast
|0:49
|7
|Sunshine of Your Love
|Cream / Pete Brown
|4:10
|8
|Immigrant Song
|Led Zeppelin / Robert Plant
|2:25
|9
|Set You Free
|The Black Keys / Patrick Carney
|2:45
|10
|Edge of Seventeen
|Stevie Nicks
|5:30
|11
|Heal Me, I'm Heartsick
|No Vacancy / Craig Wedren
|4:46
|12
|Growing On Me
|The Darkness / Justin Hawkins
|3:29
|13
|Ballrooms of Mars
|T. Rex / Marc Bolan
|4:08
|14
|Those Who Can't Do... (Vocal Excerpt)
|School of Rock Cast
|0:42
|15
|My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down (Bonzo Goes to Bitburg)
|Ramones / Joey Ramone
|3:54
|16
|T.V. Eye
|Wylde Ratttz / Scott Asheton
|5:22
|17
|It's a Long Way to the Top
|School of Rock Cast / Bon Scott
|5:52