|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mystic River-Main Title
|Clint Eastwood
|1:56
|2
|Abduction
|Clint Eastwood
|2:40
|3
|Communion/Katie's Absence
|Clint Eastwood
|2:05
|4
|Jimmy's Anguish
|Clint Eastwood
|3:09
|5
|Meditation No. 1 - Piano
|Clint Eastwood
|2:17
|6
|Orchestral Variation No. 1
|Clint Eastwood
|7:36
|7
|Escape from the Wolves
|Clint Eastwood
|1:33
|8
|The Morgue
|Clint Eastwood
|2:05
|9
|Brendan's Love of Katie
|Clint Eastwood
|1:30
|10
|Meditation No. 2
|Clint Eastwood
|2:21
|11
|Dave's Past
|Clint Eastwood
|2:00
|12
|The Confrontation
|Clint Eastwood
|7:10
|13
|The Resolution
|Clint Eastwood
|3:17
|14
|A Full Heart
|Clint Eastwood
|2:55
|15
|Meditation No. 3
|Clint Eastwood
|3:37
|16
|Orchestral Variation No. 2
|Clint Eastwood
|3:28
|17
|Theme from Mystic River
|Clint Eastwood
|5:03
|18
|Cosmo
|Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood Quartet
|5:29
|19
|Black Emerald
|Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood Quartet
|2:01