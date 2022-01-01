Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Таинственная река Таинственная река
Музыка из фильма «Таинственная река» (2003)
Mystic River Таинственная река 2003 / США
7.7 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Таинственная река» (2003)

Mystic River (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Mystic River (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. Clint Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood Quartet
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mystic River-Main Title Clint Eastwood 1:56
2 Abduction Clint Eastwood 2:40
3 Communion/Katie's Absence Clint Eastwood 2:05
4 Jimmy's Anguish Clint Eastwood 3:09
5 Meditation No. 1 - Piano Clint Eastwood 2:17
6 Orchestral Variation No. 1 Clint Eastwood 7:36
7 Escape from the Wolves Clint Eastwood 1:33
8 The Morgue Clint Eastwood 2:05
9 Brendan's Love of Katie Clint Eastwood 1:30
10 Meditation No. 2 Clint Eastwood 2:21
11 Dave's Past Clint Eastwood 2:00
12 The Confrontation Clint Eastwood 7:10
13 The Resolution Clint Eastwood 3:17
14 A Full Heart Clint Eastwood 2:55
15 Meditation No. 3 Clint Eastwood 3:37
16 Orchestral Variation No. 2 Clint Eastwood 3:28
17 Theme from Mystic River Clint Eastwood 5:03
18 Cosmo Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood Quartet 5:29
19 Black Emerald Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood Quartet 2:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Таинственная река» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Таинственная река» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
