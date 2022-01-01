|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Honeysuckle Rose
|Jess Stacy
|2:54
|2
|Woodchopper's Ball
|Woody Herman
|3:17
|3
|Sleepy Lagoon
|Tommy Dorsey
|2:11
|4
|Cheek to Cheek
|Fred Astaire
|5:03
|5
|I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good
|Oscar Peterson Trio
|3:10
|6
|Day Dream
|Marian McPartland
|3:15
|7
|Cry Me a River
|Ken Peplowski
|6:47
|8
|Embraceable You
|Teddy Wilson
|4:07
|9
|Day Dream
|Johnny Hodges and His Orchestra
|2:58
|10
|Schubert String Quintet In C, Opus 163 D956
|Günter Weiss, The Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet
|15:07