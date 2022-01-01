Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Запятнанная репутация Запятнанная репутация
Киноафиша Фильмы Запятнанная репутация Музыка из фильма «Запятнанная репутация» (2003)
The Human Stain Запятнанная репутация 2003 / США / Германия / Франция
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Запятнанная репутация» (2003)

The Human Stain (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Human Stain (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Jess Stacy, Woody Herman, Tommy Dorsey, Fred Astaire, Oscar Peterson Trio, Marian McPartland, Ken Peplowski, Teddy Wilson, Johnny Hodges and His Orchestra, Günter Weiss, The Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Honeysuckle Rose Jess Stacy 2:54
2 Woodchopper's Ball Woody Herman 3:17
3 Sleepy Lagoon Tommy Dorsey 2:11
4 Cheek to Cheek Fred Astaire 5:03
5 I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good Oscar Peterson Trio 3:10
6 Day Dream Marian McPartland 3:15
7 Cry Me a River Ken Peplowski 6:47
8 Embraceable You Teddy Wilson 4:07
9 Day Dream Johnny Hodges and His Orchestra 2:58
10 Schubert String Quintet In C, Opus 163 D956 Günter Weiss, The Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet 15:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Запятнанная репутация» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Запятнанная репутация» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
