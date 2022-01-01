|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro / Tokyo
|Richard Beggs / Sora Izumikawa
|0:34
|2
|City Girl
|Kevin Shields
|3:48
|3
|Fantino
|Sébastien Tellier
|3:13
|4
|Tommib
|Squarepusher / Tom Jenkinson
|1:21
|5
|Girls
|Death In Vegas / Tim Holmes
|4:27
|6
|Goodbye
|Kevin Shields
|2:32
|7
|Too Young
|Phoenix / Thomas Mars
|3:19
|8
|Kaze Wo Atsumete
|Хеппи Энд
|4:07
|9
|On the Subway
|Brian Reitzell & Roger J. Manning Jr. / Roger Joseph Manning Jr.
|1:10
|10
|Ikebana
|Kevin Shields
|1:38
|11
|Sometimes
|my bloody valentine / Kevin Shields
|5:19
|12
|Alone In Kyoto
|Air / Nicolas Godin
|4:48
|13
|Shibuya
|Brian Reitzell & Roger J. Manning Jr. / Roger Joseph Manning Jr.
|3:27
|14
|Are You Awake?
|Kevin Shields
|1:35
|15
|Just Like Honey
|The Jesus and Mary Chain / William Reid
|12:38