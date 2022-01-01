Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Трудности перевода Трудности перевода
Lost in Translation Трудности перевода 2003 / США / Япония
7.1 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Трудности перевода» (2003)

Lost In Translation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lost In Translation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Richard Beggs, Kevin Shields, Sébastien Tellier, Squarepusher, Death In Vegas, Phoenix, Хеппи Энд, Brian Reitzell & Roger J. Manning Jr., my bloody valentine, Air, The Jesus and Mary Chain
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Intro / Tokyo Richard Beggs / Sora Izumikawa 0:34
2 City Girl Kevin Shields 3:48
3 Fantino Sébastien Tellier 3:13
4 Tommib Squarepusher / Tom Jenkinson 1:21
5 Girls Death In Vegas / Tim Holmes 4:27
6 Goodbye Kevin Shields 2:32
7 Too Young Phoenix / Thomas Mars 3:19
8 Kaze Wo Atsumete Хеппи Энд 4:07
9 On the Subway Brian Reitzell & Roger J. Manning Jr. / Roger Joseph Manning Jr. 1:10
10 Ikebana Kevin Shields 1:38
11 Sometimes my bloody valentine / Kevin Shields 5:19
12 Alone In Kyoto Air / Nicolas Godin 4:48
13 Shibuya Brian Reitzell & Roger J. Manning Jr. / Roger Joseph Manning Jr. 3:27
14 Are You Awake? Kevin Shields 1:35
15 Just Like Honey The Jesus and Mary Chain / William Reid 12:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трудности перевода» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трудности перевода» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
