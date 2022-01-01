|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Storm Is Coming
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:52
|2
|Hope and Memory
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|1:46
|3
|Minas Tirith
|The Lord of the Rings, Ben del Maestro / Howard Shore
|3:37
|4
|The White Tree
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:25
|5
|The Steward of Gondor
|The Lord of the Rings, Билли Бойд / Howard Shore
|3:53
|6
|Minas Morgul
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|1:58
|7
|The Ride of the Rohirrim
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:09
|8
|Twilight and Shadow
|Howard Shore
|3:30
|9
|Cirith Ungol
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|1:44
|10
|Anduril
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:35
|11
|Shelob's Lair
|Howard Shore
|4:07
|12
|Ash and Smoke
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:25
|13
|The Fields of the Pelenor
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|3:26
|14
|Hope Fails
|The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore
|2:21
|15
|The Black Gate Opens
|The Lord of the Rings, James Galway / Howard Shore
|4:02
|16
|The End of All Things
|The Lord of the Rings, Renée Fleming / Howard Shore
|5:13
|17
|The Return of the King (feat. Renée Fleming, Sir James Galway & Viggo Mortensen)
|James Galway, The Lord of the Rings, Renée Fleming, Вигго Мортенсен / Howard Shore
|10:14
|18
|The Grey Havens
|The Lord of the Rings, James Galway / Howard Shore
|5:59
|19
|Into the West
|Annie Lennox / Howard Shore
|5:48