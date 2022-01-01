Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Властелин Колец: Возвращение Короля Музыка из фильма «Властелин Колец: Возвращение Короля» (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Властелин Колец: Возвращение Короля 2003 / США / Новая Зеландия / Германия
Музыка из фильма «Властелин Колец: Возвращение Короля» (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings, Ben del Maestro, The Lord of the Rings, Билли Бойд, Howard Shore, The Lord of the Rings, James Galway, The Lord of the Rings, Renée Fleming, James Galway, The Lord of the Rings, Renée Fleming, Вигго Мортенсен, Annie Lennox
1 A Storm Is Coming The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:52
2 Hope and Memory The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 1:46
3 Minas Tirith The Lord of the Rings, Ben del Maestro / Howard Shore 3:37
4 The White Tree The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:25
5 The Steward of Gondor The Lord of the Rings, Билли Бойд / Howard Shore 3:53
6 Minas Morgul The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 1:58
7 The Ride of the Rohirrim The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:09
8 Twilight and Shadow Howard Shore 3:30
9 Cirith Ungol The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 1:44
10 Anduril The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:35
11 Shelob's Lair Howard Shore 4:07
12 Ash and Smoke The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:25
13 The Fields of the Pelenor The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 3:26
14 Hope Fails The Lord of the Rings / Howard Shore 2:21
15 The Black Gate Opens The Lord of the Rings, James Galway / Howard Shore 4:02
16 The End of All Things The Lord of the Rings, Renée Fleming / Howard Shore 5:13
17 The Return of the King (feat. Renée Fleming, Sir James Galway & Viggo Mortensen) James Galway, The Lord of the Rings, Renée Fleming, Вигго Мортенсен / Howard Shore 10:14
18 The Grey Havens The Lord of the Rings, James Galway / Howard Shore 5:59
19 Into the West Annie Lennox / Howard Shore 5:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Властелин Колец: Возвращение Короля» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Властелин Колец: Возвращение Короля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Приложение киноафиши