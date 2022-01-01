Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Реальная любовь Реальная любовь
Киноафиша Фильмы Реальная любовь Музыка из фильма «Реальная любовь» (2002)
Love Actually Реальная любовь 2002 / Великобритания / США
7.5 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Реальная любовь» (2002)

Вся информация о фильме
Love Actually (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Love Actually (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Kelly Clarkson, Dido, Maroon 5, Norah Jones, Wyclef Jean, Eva Cassidy, The Calling, The Pointer Sisters, Joni Mitchell, Lynden David Hall, The Beach Boys, Texas, Sugababes, Craig Armstrong, Otis Redding, Billy Mack, Olivia Olson
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Trouble With Love Is Kelly Clarkson / Carl Sturken 3:41
2 Here With Me Dido / Paul Statham 4:13
3 Sweetest Goodbye / Sunday Morning Maroon 5 / Mickey Madden 5:44
4 Turn Me On Norah Jones 2:34
5 Take Me As I Am (feat. Sharissa) Wyclef Jean / Sharissa Dawes 4:17
6 Songbird Eva Cassidy / Christine McVie 3:44
7 Wherever You Will Go The Calling / Alex Band 3:28
8 Jump (For My Love) The Pointer Sisters 4:22
9 Both Sides Now (Re-Recorded) Joni Mitchell 5:45
10 All You Need Is Love Lynden David Hall / Paul McCartney 3:29
11 God Only Knows The Beach Boys / Tony Asher 2:53
12 I'll See It Through Texas / Chambers 4:05
13 Too Lost In You Sugababes / Diane Warren 4:11
14 Glasgow Love Theme Craig Armstrong 2:04
15 White Christmas Otis Redding / Irving Berlin 3:06
16 Christmas Is All Around Billy Mack / Reg Presley 3:49
17 All I Want for Christmas Is You Olivia Olson / Walter Afanasieff 3:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Реальная любовь» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Реальная любовь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Приложение киноафиши