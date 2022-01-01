|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Trouble With Love Is
|Kelly Clarkson / Carl Sturken
|3:41
|2
|Here With Me
|Dido / Paul Statham
|4:13
|3
|Sweetest Goodbye / Sunday Morning
|Maroon 5 / Mickey Madden
|5:44
|4
|Turn Me On
|Norah Jones
|2:34
|5
|Take Me As I Am (feat. Sharissa)
|Wyclef Jean / Sharissa Dawes
|4:17
|6
|Songbird
|Eva Cassidy / Christine McVie
|3:44
|7
|Wherever You Will Go
|The Calling / Alex Band
|3:28
|8
|Jump (For My Love)
|The Pointer Sisters
|4:22
|9
|Both Sides Now (Re-Recorded)
|Joni Mitchell
|5:45
|10
|All You Need Is Love
|Lynden David Hall / Paul McCartney
|3:29
|11
|God Only Knows
|The Beach Boys / Tony Asher
|2:53
|12
|I'll See It Through
|Texas / Chambers
|4:05
|13
|Too Lost In You
|Sugababes / Diane Warren
|4:11
|14
|Glasgow Love Theme
|Craig Armstrong
|2:04
|15
|White Christmas
|Otis Redding / Irving Berlin
|3:06
|16
|Christmas Is All Around
|Billy Mack / Reg Presley
|3:49
|17
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Olivia Olson / Walter Afanasieff
|3:27