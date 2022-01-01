Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Фредди против Джейсона
Фредди против Джейсона Музыка из фильма «Фредди против Джейсона» (2003)
Freddy Vs. Jason Фредди против Джейсона 2003 / США
7.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «Фредди против Джейсона» (2003)

Freddy vs. Jason (Soundtrack)
Freddy vs. Jason (Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Ill Niño, Killswitch Engage, Spineshank, Mushroomhead, Hatebreed, Slipknot, Chimaira, From Autumn to Ashes, Sevendust, Powerman 5000, Murderdolls, Seether, Stone Sour, DevilDriver, Sepultura, The Blank Theory, Nothingface, In Flames, Lamb of God, Type O Negative
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 How Can I Live Ill Niño / Marc Rizzo 3:19
2 When Darkness Falls (Adam Mix) Killswitch Engage / Tom Gomes 4:02
3 Beginning of the End Spineshank 3:32
4 Sun Doesn't Rise Mushroomhead 3:16
5 Condemned Until Rebirth Hatebreed 2:08
6 Snap (Demo) Slipknot 2:41
7 Army of Me Chimaira / Rob Arnold 4:21
8 The After Dinner Payback From Autumn to Ashes 2:50
9 Leech Sevendust 4:31
10 Bombshell Powerman 5000 / Spider 3:14
11 Welcome To the Strange Murderdolls 4:19
12 Out of My Way Seether 3:51
13 Inside the Cynic Stone Sour 3:23
14 Swinging the Dead DevilDriver 3:38
15 The Waste (w/ Mike Patton) Sepultura / Igor Cavalera 3:39
16 Middle of Nowhere The Blank Theory 4:05
17 Ether Nothingface 3:42
18 Trigger In Flames / Jesper Strömblad 4:57
19 11th Hour Lamb of God 3:45
20 (We Were) Electrocute Type O Negative / Peter Steele 6:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фредди против Джейсона» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фредди против Джейсона» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
