|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|How Can I Live
|Ill Niño / Marc Rizzo
|3:19
|2
|When Darkness Falls (Adam Mix)
|Killswitch Engage / Tom Gomes
|4:02
|3
|Beginning of the End
|Spineshank
|3:32
|4
|Sun Doesn't Rise
|Mushroomhead
|3:16
|5
|Condemned Until Rebirth
|Hatebreed
|2:08
|6
|Snap (Demo)
|Slipknot
|2:41
|7
|Army of Me
|Chimaira / Rob Arnold
|4:21
|8
|The After Dinner Payback
|From Autumn to Ashes
|2:50
|9
|Leech
|Sevendust
|4:31
|10
|Bombshell
|Powerman 5000 / Spider
|3:14
|11
|Welcome To the Strange
|Murderdolls
|4:19
|12
|Out of My Way
|Seether
|3:51
|13
|Inside the Cynic
|Stone Sour
|3:23
|14
|Swinging the Dead
|DevilDriver
|3:38
|15
|The Waste (w/ Mike Patton)
|Sepultura / Igor Cavalera
|3:39
|16
|Middle of Nowhere
|The Blank Theory
|4:05
|17
|Ether
|Nothingface
|3:42
|18
|Trigger
|In Flames / Jesper Strömblad
|4:57
|19
|11th Hour
|Lamb of God
|3:45
|20
|(We Were) Electrocute
|Type O Negative / Peter Steele
|6:47