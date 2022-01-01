Freddy vs. Jason (Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Ill Niño, Killswitch Engage, Spineshank, Mushroomhead, Hatebreed, Slipknot, Chimaira, From Autumn to Ashes, Sevendust, Powerman 5000, Murderdolls, Seether, Stone Sour, DevilDriver, Sepultura, The Blank Theory, Nothingface, In Flames, Lamb of God, Type O Negative

Слушать