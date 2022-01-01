|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Logo: Back To the Future Score
|Alan Silvestri
|0:21
|2
|DeLorean Reveal
|Alan Silvestri
|0:48
|3
|Einstein Disintegrated
|Alan Silvestri
|1:22
|4
|'85 Twin Pines Mall
|Alan Silvestri
|4:44
|5
|Peabody Barn / Marty Ditches DeLorean
|Alan Silvestri
|3:09
|6
|'55 Town Square
|Alan Silvestri
|1:17
|7
|Lorraine's Bedroom
|Alan Silvestri
|0:48
|8
|Retrieve DeLorean
|Alan Silvestri
|1:14
|9
|1.21 Jigowatts
|Alan Silvestri
|1:37
|10
|The Picture
|Alan Silvestri
|1:08
|11
|Picture Fades
|Alan Silvestri
|0:18
|12
|Skateboard Chase
|Alan Silvestri
|1:40
|13
|Marty's Letter
|Alan Silvestri
|1:21
|14
|George To the Rescue, Pt. 1
|Alan Silvestri
|0:51
|15
|Marvin Bebop
|Alan Silvestri
|2:27
|16
|George To the Rescue, Pt. 2
|Alan Silvestri
|2:36
|17
|Tension / The Kiss
|Alan Silvestri
|1:34
|18
|Goodnight Marty
|Alan Silvestri
|1:32
|19
|It's Been Educational / Clocktower
|Alan Silvestri
|10:30
|20
|Helicopter
|Alan Silvestri
|0:21
|21
|'85 Lone Pine Mall
|Alan Silvestri
|3:48
|22
|4 x 4
|Alan Silvestri
|0:41
|23
|Doc Returns
|Alan Silvestri
|1:14
|24
|Back To the Future
|The Outatime Orchestra / Alan Silvestri
|3:15