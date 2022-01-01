Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Назад в будущее Назад в будущее
Back to the Future Назад в будущее 1985 / США
8.6 Оцените
137 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.5
Музыка из фильма «Назад в будущее» (1985)

Back To the Future (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]
Back To the Future (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition] 24 композиции. Alan Silvestri, The Outatime Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Logo: Back To the Future Score Alan Silvestri 0:21
2 DeLorean Reveal Alan Silvestri 0:48
3 Einstein Disintegrated Alan Silvestri 1:22
4 '85 Twin Pines Mall Alan Silvestri 4:44
5 Peabody Barn / Marty Ditches DeLorean Alan Silvestri 3:09
6 '55 Town Square Alan Silvestri 1:17
7 Lorraine's Bedroom Alan Silvestri 0:48
8 Retrieve DeLorean Alan Silvestri 1:14
9 1.21 Jigowatts Alan Silvestri 1:37
10 The Picture Alan Silvestri 1:08
11 Picture Fades Alan Silvestri 0:18
12 Skateboard Chase Alan Silvestri 1:40
13 Marty's Letter Alan Silvestri 1:21
14 George To the Rescue, Pt. 1 Alan Silvestri 0:51
15 Marvin Bebop Alan Silvestri 2:27
16 George To the Rescue, Pt. 2 Alan Silvestri 2:36
17 Tension / The Kiss Alan Silvestri 1:34
18 Goodnight Marty Alan Silvestri 1:32
19 It's Been Educational / Clocktower Alan Silvestri 10:30
20 Helicopter Alan Silvestri 0:21
21 '85 Lone Pine Mall Alan Silvestri 3:48
22 4 x 4 Alan Silvestri 0:41
23 Doc Returns Alan Silvestri 1:14
24 Back To the Future The Outatime Orchestra / Alan Silvestri 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Назад в будущее» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Назад в будущее» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
