Назад в будущее 3
Музыка из фильма «Назад в будущее 3» (1990)
Back to the Future Part III Назад в будущее 3 1990 / США
8.6 Оцените
88 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Назад в будущее 3» (1990)

Back to the Future, Pt III: 25th Anniversary Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Back to the Future, Pt III: 25th Anniversary Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 49 композиций. Alan Silvestri, Alan Silvestri, Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Back to Back / Court House Alan Silvestri 1:25
2 Main Title Alan Silvestri 2:43
3 Into the Mine / Tombstone / It's Me Alan Silvestri 3:18
4 Warmed Up Alan Silvestri 1:30
5 Indians (Film Version) Alan Silvestri 1:10
6 Safe and Sound Alan Silvestri 0:42
7 Hill Valley Alan Silvestri 2:20
8 The Hanging Alan Silvestri 1:42
9 We're Out of Gas Alan Silvestri 1:17
10 There Is No Bridge / Doc to the Rescue Alan Silvestri 1:26
11 At First Sight Alan Silvestri 3:17
12 Yellow Alan Silvestri 0:47
13 The Kiss Alan Silvestri 1:57
14 You Talkin' to Me? Alan Silvestri 0:36
15 The Future Isn't Written Alan Silvestri 3:36
16 Goodbye Clara Alan Silvestri 3:02
17 What's Up Doc / Marty Gallops / To the Future Alan Silvestri 1:45
18 Wake Up Juice Alan Silvestri 1:12
19 Callin' You Out / Count Off Alan Silvestri 1:59
20 The Showdown / The Kick Alan Silvestri 2:13
21 A Science Experiment (The Train, Pt. 1) Alan Silvestri 3:11
22 It's Clara (The Train, Pt. 2) Alan Silvestri 4:36
23 Point of No Return (The Train, Pt. 3) Alan Silvestri 3:49
24 It's Destroyed / Back to the Girlfriend / It Erased Alan Silvestri 3:41
25 Doc Returns Alan Silvestri 2:52
26 End Credits Alan Silvestri 4:01
27 Back to Back / Court House (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 0:33
28 I'm Back / Main Title (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 2:49
29 Into the Mine / Tombstone (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 3:19
30 Warmed Up (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 1:47
31 Indians (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 1:20
32 The Hanging (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 1:44
33 Goodbye Clara (Alternate Segment) Alan Silvestri 0:52
34 Count Off (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 1:29
35 The Kick (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 0:45
36 Doc Returns (Alternate) Alan Silvestri 2:41
37 Clock Dedication / Battle Cry of Freedom Alan Silvestri 1:03
38 Doubleback (Extended Version) Alan Silvestri, Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard / Frank Beard 3:12
39 Turkey in the Straw Alan Silvestri 3:00
40 My Darling Clementine Alan Silvestri 2:51
41 Saloon Piano Medley Alan Silvestri 1:44
42 Arkansas Traveler Alan Silvestri 2:49
43 Devil's Dream Alan Silvestri 2:48
44 Pop Goes the Weasel Alan Silvestri 2:59
45 Virginia Reel (Tip-Top) Alan Silvestri 2:57
46 I'm Back (Alternate, No. 2) Alan Silvestri 1:07
47 Into the Mine (Alternate, No. 2) Alan Silvestri 1:53
48 Indians (Alternate, No. 2) Alan Silvestri 1:11
49 Doc Returns (Alternate, No. 2) Alan Silvestri 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Назад в будущее 3» (1990) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Назад в будущее 3» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
