|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Back to Back / Court House
|Alan Silvestri
|1:25
|2
|Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|2:43
|3
|Into the Mine / Tombstone / It's Me
|Alan Silvestri
|3:18
|4
|Warmed Up
|Alan Silvestri
|1:30
|5
|Indians (Film Version)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:10
|6
|Safe and Sound
|Alan Silvestri
|0:42
|7
|Hill Valley
|Alan Silvestri
|2:20
|8
|The Hanging
|Alan Silvestri
|1:42
|9
|We're Out of Gas
|Alan Silvestri
|1:17
|10
|There Is No Bridge / Doc to the Rescue
|Alan Silvestri
|1:26
|11
|At First Sight
|Alan Silvestri
|3:17
|12
|Yellow
|Alan Silvestri
|0:47
|13
|The Kiss
|Alan Silvestri
|1:57
|14
|You Talkin' to Me?
|Alan Silvestri
|0:36
|15
|The Future Isn't Written
|Alan Silvestri
|3:36
|16
|Goodbye Clara
|Alan Silvestri
|3:02
|17
|What's Up Doc / Marty Gallops / To the Future
|Alan Silvestri
|1:45
|18
|Wake Up Juice
|Alan Silvestri
|1:12
|19
|Callin' You Out / Count Off
|Alan Silvestri
|1:59
|20
|The Showdown / The Kick
|Alan Silvestri
|2:13
|21
|A Science Experiment (The Train, Pt. 1)
|Alan Silvestri
|3:11
|22
|It's Clara (The Train, Pt. 2)
|Alan Silvestri
|4:36
|23
|Point of No Return (The Train, Pt. 3)
|Alan Silvestri
|3:49
|24
|It's Destroyed / Back to the Girlfriend / It Erased
|Alan Silvestri
|3:41
|25
|Doc Returns
|Alan Silvestri
|2:52
|26
|End Credits
|Alan Silvestri
|4:01
|27
|Back to Back / Court House (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|0:33
|28
|I'm Back / Main Title (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|2:49
|29
|Into the Mine / Tombstone (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|3:19
|30
|Warmed Up (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:47
|31
|Indians (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:20
|32
|The Hanging (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:44
|33
|Goodbye Clara (Alternate Segment)
|Alan Silvestri
|0:52
|34
|Count Off (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:29
|35
|The Kick (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|0:45
|36
|Doc Returns (Alternate)
|Alan Silvestri
|2:41
|37
|Clock Dedication / Battle Cry of Freedom
|Alan Silvestri
|1:03
|38
|Doubleback (Extended Version)
|Alan Silvestri, Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard / Frank Beard
|3:12
|39
|Turkey in the Straw
|Alan Silvestri
|3:00
|40
|My Darling Clementine
|Alan Silvestri
|2:51
|41
|Saloon Piano Medley
|Alan Silvestri
|1:44
|42
|Arkansas Traveler
|Alan Silvestri
|2:49
|43
|Devil's Dream
|Alan Silvestri
|2:48
|44
|Pop Goes the Weasel
|Alan Silvestri
|2:59
|45
|Virginia Reel (Tip-Top)
|Alan Silvestri
|2:57
|46
|I'm Back (Alternate, No. 2)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:07
|47
|Into the Mine (Alternate, No. 2)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:53
|48
|Indians (Alternate, No. 2)
|Alan Silvestri
|1:11
|49
|Doc Returns (Alternate, No. 2)
|Alan Silvestri
|3:02