День сурка День сурка
Киноафиша Фильмы День сурка Музыка из фильма «День сурка» (1993)
Groundhog Day День сурка 1993 / США
8.4 Оцените
80 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «День сурка» (1993)

Groundhog Day (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Groundhog Day (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Delbert McClinton, George Fenton, Sonny & Cher, , Frank Yankovic & His Yanks, Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra, Elizabeth Buccheri, Terry Fryer, Nat "King" Cole
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Weatherman Delbert McClinton / Гарольд Рамис 4:17
2 Clouds George Fenton 1:10
3 I Got You Babe Sonny & Cher / Sonny Bono 3:11
4 Quartet No. 1 In D - The Groundhog G. Fenton 2:07
5 Take Me Round Again G. Fenton 3:04
6 Drunks George Fenton 2:16
7 Pennsylvania Polka Frank Yankovic & His Yanks / Zeke Manners 2:22
8 You Like Boats But Not the Ocean George Fenton 1:39
9 Phil Getz the Girl George Fenton 3:29
10 Phil Steals the Money George Fenton 1:18
11 You Don't Know Me Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra / C. WALKER 4:10
12 The Kidnap and the Quarry George Fenton 2:49
13 Sometimes People Just Die George Fenton 1:38
14 18th Variation from Rapsodie On a Theme of Paganini Elizabeth Buccheri / Сергей Рахманинов 3:32
15 Phil's Piano Solo / 18th Variation from Rapsodie On a Theme of Paganini Terry Fryer / Сергей Рахманинов 1:48
16 The Ice Sculpture George Fenton 2:04
17 A New Day George Fenton 1:24
18 Almost Like Being In Love Nat "King" Cole / Frederick Loewe 1:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «День сурка» (1993) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «День сурка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
