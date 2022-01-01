|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Weatherman
|Delbert McClinton / Гарольд Рамис
|4:17
|2
|Clouds
|George Fenton
|1:10
|3
|I Got You Babe
|Sonny & Cher / Sonny Bono
|3:11
|4
|Quartet No. 1 In D - The Groundhog
|G. Fenton
|2:07
|5
|Take Me Round Again
|G. Fenton
|3:04
|6
|Drunks
|George Fenton
|2:16
|7
|Pennsylvania Polka
|Frank Yankovic & His Yanks / Zeke Manners
|2:22
|8
|You Like Boats But Not the Ocean
|George Fenton
|1:39
|9
|Phil Getz the Girl
|George Fenton
|3:29
|10
|Phil Steals the Money
|George Fenton
|1:18
|11
|You Don't Know Me
|Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra / C. WALKER
|4:10
|12
|The Kidnap and the Quarry
|George Fenton
|2:49
|13
|Sometimes People Just Die
|George Fenton
|1:38
|14
|18th Variation from Rapsodie On a Theme of Paganini
|Elizabeth Buccheri / Сергей Рахманинов
|3:32
|15
|Phil's Piano Solo / 18th Variation from Rapsodie On a Theme of Paganini
|Terry Fryer / Сергей Рахманинов
|1:48
|16
|The Ice Sculpture
|George Fenton
|2:04
|17
|A New Day
|George Fenton
|1:24
|18
|Almost Like Being In Love
|Nat "King" Cole / Frederick Loewe
|1:52