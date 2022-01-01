Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Красавица и чудовище» (1991)
Beauty and the Beast Красавица и чудовище 1991 / США
61 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из мультфильма «Красавица и чудовище» (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (Special Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version]
Beauty and the Beast (Special Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version] 19 композиций. Алан Менкен, Eri Ito, 松本宰二, popura, 若江準威知, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast, Eri Ito, Koichi Yamadera, popura, Kazuo Kumakura, 若江準威知, Tamami Shiraishi, 松本宰二, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast, popura, Peabo Bryson, Céline Dion
Красавица и чудовище (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Красавица и чудовище (Оригинальный саундтрек) 16 композиций. Алан Менкен, Paige O'Hara, Richard White, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast, Paige O'Hara, Jesse Corti, Richard White, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast, Jesse Corti, Richard White, Анджела Лэнсбери, Джерри Орбах, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast, Paige O'Hara, Робби Бенсон, Джерри Орбах, Анджела Лэнсбери, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast, Richard White, Анджела Лэнсбери, Céline Dion, Peabo Bryson, Jordin Sparks
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue - Beauty and the Beast Алан Менкен 2:26
2 Belle (Japanese Version) Eri Ito / Алан Менкен 5:10
3 Belle (Reprise) [Japanese Version] Eri Ito / Алан Менкен 1:05
4 Gaston (Japanese Version) 松本宰二 / Алан Менкен 3:10
5 Gaston (Reprise) [Japanese Version] 松本宰二 / Алан Менкен 2:04
6 Be Our Guest (Japanese Version) popura, 若江準威知, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast / Алан Менкен 3:45
7 Something There (Japanese Version) Eri Ito, Koichi Yamadera / Алан Менкен 2:19
8 Human Again (Japanese Version) popura, Kazuo Kumakura, 若江準威知, Tamami Shiraishi / Алан Менкен 4:55
9 The Mob Song (Japanese Version) 松本宰二, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast / Алан Менкен 3:31
10 Beauty and the Beast (Japanese Version) popura / Howard Ashman 2:47
11 To The Fair Алан Менкен 1:58
12 West Wing Алан Менкен 4:25
13 The Beast Lets Belle Go Алан Менкен 2:22
14 Battle On The Tower Алан Менкен 5:29
15 Transformation Алан Менкен 5:50
16 Beauty and the Beast (Duet) Peabo Bryson, Céline Dion / Howard Ashman 4:03
17 Death of the Beast (Original Early Version) Алан Менкен 1:29
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Красавица и чудовище» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Красавица и чудовище» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
