|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue - Beauty and the Beast
|Алан Менкен
|2:26
|2
|Belle (Japanese Version)
|Eri Ito / Алан Менкен
|5:10
|3
|Belle (Reprise) [Japanese Version]
|Eri Ito / Алан Менкен
|1:05
|4
|Gaston (Japanese Version)
|松本宰二 / Алан Менкен
|3:10
|5
|Gaston (Reprise) [Japanese Version]
|松本宰二 / Алан Менкен
|2:04
|6
|Be Our Guest (Japanese Version)
|popura, 若江準威知, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast / Алан Менкен
|3:45
|7
|Something There (Japanese Version)
|Eri Ito, Koichi Yamadera / Алан Менкен
|2:19
|8
|Human Again (Japanese Version)
|popura, Kazuo Kumakura, 若江準威知, Tamami Shiraishi / Алан Менкен
|4:55
|9
|The Mob Song (Japanese Version)
|松本宰二, The Chorus of Beauty and the Beast / Алан Менкен
|3:31
|10
|Beauty and the Beast (Japanese Version)
|popura / Howard Ashman
|2:47
|11
|To The Fair
|Алан Менкен
|1:58
|12
|West Wing
|Алан Менкен
|4:25
|13
|The Beast Lets Belle Go
|Алан Менкен
|2:22
|14
|Battle On The Tower
|Алан Менкен
|5:29
|15
|Transformation
|Алан Менкен
|5:50
|16
|Beauty and the Beast (Duet)
|Peabo Bryson, Céline Dion / Howard Ashman
|4:03
|17
|Death of the Beast (Original Early Version)
|Алан Менкен
|1:29