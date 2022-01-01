Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Я - Сэм Я - Сэм
Киноафиша Фильмы Я - Сэм Музыка из фильма «Я - Сэм» (2001)
I Am Sam Я - Сэм 2001 / США
Музыка из фильма «Я - Сэм» (2001)

I Am Sam (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
I Am Sam (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Aimee Mann, Michael Penn, Sarah McLachlan, Rufus Wainwright, Эдди Веддер, Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow, Ben Folds, The Black Crowes, Chocolate Genius, Heather Nova, Howie Day, Paul Westerberg, Grandaddy, Nick Cave
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Two of Us Aimee Mann, Michael Penn 3:31
2 Blackbird Sarah McLachlan 2:21
3 Across the Universe Rufus Wainwright 4:08
4 You've Got to Hide Your Love Away Эдди Веддер 2:09
5 Strawberry Fields Forever Ben Harper 4:27
6 Mother Nature's Son Sheryl Crow 2:43
7 Golden Slumbers Ben Folds 1:41
8 Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds The Black Crowes 3:50
9 Julia Chocolate Genius 4:35
10 We Can Work it Out Heather Nova 2:15
11 Help! Howie Day 3:34
12 Nowhere Man Paul Westerberg 3:29
13 Revolution Grandaddy 3:02
14 Let it Be Nick Cave 3:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Я - Сэм» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Я - Сэм» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
