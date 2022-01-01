|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Two of Us
|Aimee Mann, Michael Penn
|3:31
|2
|Blackbird
|Sarah McLachlan
|2:21
|3
|Across the Universe
|Rufus Wainwright
|4:08
|4
|You've Got to Hide Your Love Away
|Эдди Веддер
|2:09
|5
|Strawberry Fields Forever
|Ben Harper
|4:27
|6
|Mother Nature's Son
|Sheryl Crow
|2:43
|7
|Golden Slumbers
|Ben Folds
|1:41
|8
|Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
|The Black Crowes
|3:50
|9
|Julia
|Chocolate Genius
|4:35
|10
|We Can Work it Out
|Heather Nova
|2:15
|11
|Help!
|Howie Day
|3:34
|12
|Nowhere Man
|Paul Westerberg
|3:29
|13
|Revolution
|Grandaddy
|3:02
|14
|Let it Be
|Nick Cave
|3:31