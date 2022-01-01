Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Идеальный шторм Идеальный шторм
Киноафиша Фильмы Идеальный шторм Музыка из фильма «Идеальный шторм» (2000)
The Perfect Storm Идеальный шторм 2000 / США / Германия
Музыка из фильма «Идеальный шторм» (2000)

The Perfect Storm (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Perfect Storm (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. James Horner, Orchestra, James Horner, John Mellencamp, Michael Wanchic, Andy York, Dane Clark, Miriam Sturm
The Perfect Storm (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Perfect Storm (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. James Horner, Orchestra, James Horner, John Mellencamp, Michael Wanchic, Andy York, Dane Clark, Miriam Sturm
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Coming Home from the Sea (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 9:25
2 The Fog's Just Lifting... (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 4:12
3 Let's Go Boys (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 8:54
4 To the Flemish Cap (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 7:18
5 The Decision to Turn Around (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 9:21
6 Small Victories (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 8:31
7 Coast Guard Rescue (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 9:48
8 Rogue Wave (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 10:04
9 There's No Goodbye...Only Love (Instrumental) James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner 7:33
10 Yours Forever (Voice) James Horner, John Mellencamp, Michael Wanchic, Andy York, Dane Clark, Miriam Sturm / James Horner 4:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Идеальный шторм» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Идеальный шторм» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
