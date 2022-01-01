|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Coming Home from the Sea (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|9:25
|2
|The Fog's Just Lifting... (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|4:12
|3
|Let's Go Boys (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|8:54
|4
|To the Flemish Cap (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|7:18
|5
|The Decision to Turn Around (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|9:21
|6
|Small Victories (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|8:31
|7
|Coast Guard Rescue (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|9:48
|8
|Rogue Wave (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|10:04
|9
|There's No Goodbye...Only Love (Instrumental)
|James Horner, Orchestra / James Horner
|7:33
|10
|Yours Forever (Voice)
|James Horner, John Mellencamp, Michael Wanchic, Andy York, Dane Clark, Miriam Sturm / James Horner
|4:02