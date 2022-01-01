|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Po Lazarus (From "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Soundtrack)
|James Carter and the Prisoners / Alan Lomax
|4:33
|2
|Big Rock Candy Mountain
|Harry McClintock
|2:19
|3
|You Are My Sunshine
|Norman Blake / Charles Mitchell
|4:24
|4
|Down to the River to Pray
|Alison Krauss / Народные
|2:57
|5
|I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow (feat. Dan Tyminski) [Radio Station Version]
|The Soggy Bottom Boys / Carter Stanley
|3:10
|6
|Hard Time Killing Floor Blues
|Chris Thomas King / Skip James
|2:44
|7
|I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow (Instrumental)
|Norman Blake
|4:29
|8
|Keep On the Sunny Side
|The Whites / A.P. Carter
|3:35
|9
|I'll Fly Away
|Gillian Welch, Alison Krauss / Albert E. Brumley
|3:58
|10
|Didn't Leave Nobody But the Baby
|Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch / Mrs. Sidney Carter
|1:59
|11
|In the Highways
|The Peasall Sisters / Maybelle Carter
|1:37
|12
|I Am Weary (Let Me Rest)
|The Cox Family / Paul Roberts
|3:16
|13
|I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow (Instrumental)
|John Hartford / Norman Blake
|2:36
|14
|O Death
|Ralph Stanley / O'Death
|3:21
|15
|In the Jailhouse Now (feat. Tim Blake Nelson)
|The Soggy Bottom Boys / Jimmie Rodgers
|3:37
|16
|I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
|The Soggy Bottom Boys / Carter Stanley
|4:17
|17
|Indian War Whoop
|John Hartford / Hoyt Ming
|1:32
|18
|Lonesome Valley
|Fairfield Four / Народные
|4:09
|19
|Angel Band
|The Stanley Brothers, The Clinch Mountain Boys / Ralph Stanley
|2:21