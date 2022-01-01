Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
О, где же ты, брат? О, где же ты, брат?
О, где же ты, брат?
O Brother, Where Art Thou? О, где же ты, брат? 2000 / Великобритания / США / Франция
8.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «О, где же ты, брат?» (2000)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Music from the Motion Picture)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Music from the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. James Carter and the Prisoners, Harry McClintock, Norman Blake, Alison Krauss, The Soggy Bottom Boys, Chris Thomas King, The Whites, Gillian Welch, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, The Peasall Sisters, The Cox Family, John Hartford, Ralph Stanley, Fairfield Four, The Stanley Brothers, The Clinch Mountain Boys
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Po Lazarus (From "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Soundtrack) James Carter and the Prisoners / Alan Lomax 4:33
2 Big Rock Candy Mountain Harry McClintock 2:19
3 You Are My Sunshine Norman Blake / Charles Mitchell 4:24
4 Down to the River to Pray Alison Krauss / Народные 2:57
5 I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow (feat. Dan Tyminski) [Radio Station Version] The Soggy Bottom Boys / Carter Stanley 3:10
6 Hard Time Killing Floor Blues Chris Thomas King / Skip James 2:44
7 I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow (Instrumental) Norman Blake 4:29
8 Keep On the Sunny Side The Whites / A.P. Carter 3:35
9 I'll Fly Away Gillian Welch, Alison Krauss / Albert E. Brumley 3:58
10 Didn't Leave Nobody But the Baby Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch / Mrs. Sidney Carter 1:59
11 In the Highways The Peasall Sisters / Maybelle Carter 1:37
12 I Am Weary (Let Me Rest) The Cox Family / Paul Roberts 3:16
13 I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow (Instrumental) John Hartford / Norman Blake 2:36
14 O Death Ralph Stanley / O'Death 3:21
15 In the Jailhouse Now (feat. Tim Blake Nelson) The Soggy Bottom Boys / Jimmie Rodgers 3:37
16 I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow The Soggy Bottom Boys / Carter Stanley 4:17
17 Indian War Whoop John Hartford / Hoyt Ming 1:32
18 Lonesome Valley Fairfield Four / Народные 4:09
19 Angel Band The Stanley Brothers, The Clinch Mountain Boys / Ralph Stanley 2:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «О, где же ты, брат?» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «О, где же ты, брат?» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
