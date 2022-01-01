Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Певец на свадьбе Музыка из фильма «Певец на свадьбе» (1998)
The Wedding Singer Певец на свадьбе 1998 / США
7.0 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Певец на свадьбе» (1998)

The Wedding Singer (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Wedding Singer (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. The Presidents of the United States of America, Culture Club, The Police, The Smiths, The Psychedelic Furs, , Elvis Costello, Billy Idol, David Bowie, New Order, Musical Youth, The Wedding Singer Soundtrack, Адам Сэндлер, Ellen Dow, The Sugarhill Gang
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Video Killed the Radio Star The Presidents of the United States of America / Trevor Horn 3:23
2 Do You Really Want to Hurt Me Culture Club 4:20
3 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic The Police / Sting 4:19
4 How Soon Is Now? The Smiths / Morrissey 6:46
5 Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs 3:30
6 Hold Me Now Thomas Bailey 4:44
7 Everyday I Write the Book Elvis Costello 3:52
8 White Wedding Billy Idol 4:09
9 China Girl David Bowie / Iggy Pop 5:29
10 Blue Monday New Order / Stephen Morris 6:17
11 Pass the Dutchie Musical Youth 3:23
12 Have You Written Anything Lately? (Dialog from the Film) The Wedding Singer Soundtrack 0:27
13 Somebody Kill Me Адам Сэндлер / Тим Херлихи 1:53
14 Rappers Delight (with Ellen Dow) Ellen Dow, The Sugarhill Gang / Nile Rodgers 4:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Певец на свадьбе» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Певец на свадьбе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
