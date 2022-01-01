|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Video Killed the Radio Star
|The Presidents of the United States of America / Trevor Horn
|3:23
|2
|Do You Really Want to Hurt Me
|Culture Club
|4:20
|3
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|The Police / Sting
|4:19
|4
|How Soon Is Now?
|The Smiths / Morrissey
|6:46
|5
|Love My Way
|The Psychedelic Furs
|3:30
|6
|Hold Me Now
|Thomas Bailey
|4:44
|7
|Everyday I Write the Book
|Elvis Costello
|3:52
|8
|White Wedding
|Billy Idol
|4:09
|9
|China Girl
|David Bowie / Iggy Pop
|5:29
|10
|Blue Monday
|New Order / Stephen Morris
|6:17
|11
|Pass the Dutchie
|Musical Youth
|3:23
|12
|Have You Written Anything Lately? (Dialog from the Film)
|The Wedding Singer Soundtrack
|0:27
|13
|Somebody Kill Me
|Адам Сэндлер / Тим Херлихи
|1:53
|14
|Rappers Delight (with Ellen Dow)
|Ellen Dow, The Sugarhill Gang / Nile Rodgers
|4:25