|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Alone in a Crowd
|Jeff Beal
|2:15
|2
|Beauty from Pain
|Jeff Beal
|1:55
|3
|One Man Show
|Jeff Beal
|2:01
|4
|The Window
|Jeff Beal
|1:37
|5
|Stroke of Genius
|Jeff Beal
|3:57
|6
|Plant Your Garden
|Jeff Beal
|2:11
|7
|Stroke By Stroke
|Jeff Beal
|2:46
|8
|Breaking the Rules
|Jeff Beal
|2:27
|9
|Art of This Century
|Jeff Beal
|1:03
|10
|The Look
|Jeff Beal
|2:46
|11
|A Life's Work
|Jeff Beal
|1:26
|12
|Empty
|Jeff Beal
|2:43
|13
|A Letter from Lee
|Jeff Beal
|1:52
|14
|Unfinished
|Jeff Beal
|4:07
|15
|The Mural Goes On and On
|Jeff Beal
|2:41
|16
|She Played the Banjo
|Jeff Beal
|4:29