|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Imhotep
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|4:17
|2
|The Sarcophagus
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|2:14
|3
|Tuareg Attack
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|2:20
|4
|Giza Port
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|1:58
|5
|Camel Race
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|3:23
|6
|The Crypt
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|2:23
|7
|Mumia Attack
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|2:16
|8
|Discoveries
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|3:38
|9
|My Favourite Plague
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|3:56
|10
|Crowd Control
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|3:09
|11
|Rebirth
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|8:30
|12
|The Mummy
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|6:16
|13
|The Sand Volcano
|Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith
|5:39