Мумия Мумия
The Mummy Мумия 1999 / США
8.3 Оцените
57 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Мумия» (1999)

The Mummy (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
The Mummy (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Imhotep Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 4:17
2 The Sarcophagus Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 2:14
3 Tuareg Attack Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 2:20
4 Giza Port Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 1:58
5 Camel Race Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 3:23
6 The Crypt Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 2:23
7 Mumia Attack Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 2:16
8 Discoveries Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 3:38
9 My Favourite Plague Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 3:56
10 Crowd Control Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 3:09
11 Rebirth Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 8:30
12 The Mummy Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 6:16
13 The Sand Volcano Orchestra, Jerry Goldsmith / Jerry Goldsmith 5:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мумия» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мумия» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
