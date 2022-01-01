|1
|Victorius Titus
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Mark Stewart, Page Hamilton, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:58
|2
|Procession & Obsequis
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|3:01
|3
|Revenge Wheel
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|0:52
|4
|Tribute & Suffrage
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|4:17
|5
|Arrows of the Gods
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:32
|6
|An Offering
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:04
|7
|Crossroads
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|3:24
|8
|Vortex
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:33
|9
|Swing Rave
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:53
|10
|Ill-Fated Plot
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:20
|11
|Pickled Heads
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|5:06
|12
|Tamora's Pastorale
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:13
|13
|Titus Vow
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|3:43
|14
|Mad Ole Titus
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:28
|15
|Philimelagram
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:46
|16
|Pressing Judgement from "A Time to Kill"
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|3:32
|17
|Aaron's Plea
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:02
|18
|Coronation
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:53
|19
|Apian Stomp
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:32
|20
|Adagio
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:25
|21
|Finale
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal
|8:33
|22
|Vivere
|Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Cesare Andrea Bixio
|3:33