Тит Андроний Тит Андроний
Киноафиша Фильмы Тит Андроний Музыка из фильма «Тит Андроний» (1999)
Titus Тит Андроний 1999 / Италия / США / Великобритания
7.1 Оцените
14 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Тит Андроний» (1999)

Вся информация о фильме
Titus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Titus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Elliot Goldenthal
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Victorius Titus Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Mark Stewart, Page Hamilton, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 2:58
2 Procession & Obsequis Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 3:01
3 Revenge Wheel Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 0:52
4 Tribute & Suffrage Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 4:17
5 Arrows of the Gods Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:32
6 An Offering Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 2:04
7 Crossroads Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 3:24
8 Vortex Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:33
9 Swing Rave Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:53
10 Ill-Fated Plot Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 2:20
11 Pickled Heads Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 5:06
12 Tamora's Pastorale Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:13
13 Titus Vow Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 3:43
14 Mad Ole Titus Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 2:28
15 Philimelagram Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:46
16 Pressing Judgement from "A Time to Kill" Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 3:32
17 Aaron's Plea Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 2:02
18 Coronation Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:53
19 Apian Stomp Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 1:32
20 Adagio Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 2:25
21 Finale Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Elliot Goldenthal 8:33
22 Vivere Elliot Goldenthal, Steven Mercurio, Jonathan Sheffer, Page Hamilton, Mark Stewart, The London Metropolitan Orchestra, English Chamber Choir, The Mask Orchestra, The Pickled Heads Band, Bruce Williamson / Cesare Andrea Bixio 3:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тит Андроний» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тит Андроний» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
