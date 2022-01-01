|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Quiet American
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|5:57
|2
|Saigon 1952
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|4:54
|3
|Pyle's Best Friend / Asking For a Divorce
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|3:22
|4
|Drive Up Holy Mountain / The General
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|3:02
|5
|Brothers In Arms
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|3:22
|6
|Escape From Watchtower / Dreams of Phuong
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|2:42
|7
|Death In the Square
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|3:28
|8
|Fowler's Temptation
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|3:30
|9
|The Quiet American
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley / Craig Armstrong
|3:42
|10
|The Ritual of Revenge
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|4:45
|11
|Do You Still Miss Him?
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|5:05
|12
|End Titles (Nothing In This World)
|Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong
|4:13