1 The Quiet American Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 5:57

2 Saigon 1952 Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 4:54

3 Pyle's Best Friend / Asking For a Divorce Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:22

4 Drive Up Holy Mountain / The General Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:02

5 Brothers In Arms Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:22

6 Escape From Watchtower / Dreams of Phuong Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 2:42

7 Death In the Square Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:28

8 Fowler's Temptation Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:30

9 The Quiet American Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley / Craig Armstrong 3:42

10 The Ritual of Revenge Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 4:45

11 Do You Still Miss Him? Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 5:05