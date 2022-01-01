Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Тихий американец» (2002)

The Quiet American (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Quiet American (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir, Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley
1 The Quiet American Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 5:57
2 Saigon 1952 Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 4:54
3 Pyle's Best Friend / Asking For a Divorce Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:22
4 Drive Up Holy Mountain / The General Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:02
5 Brothers In Arms Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:22
6 Escape From Watchtower / Dreams of Phuong Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 2:42
7 Death In the Square Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:28
8 Fowler's Temptation Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 3:30
9 The Quiet American Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley / Craig Armstrong 3:42
10 The Ritual of Revenge Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 4:45
11 Do You Still Miss Him? Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 5:05
12 End Titles (Nothing In This World) Craig Armstrong, Matt Dunkley, Metro Voices Choir / Craig Armstrong 4:13
