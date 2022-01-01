|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture / And All That Jazz
|Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|6:04
|2
|Funny Honey
|Renée Zellweger, Джон Си Райли, Колм Фиор, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|3:39
|3
|When You're Good to Mama
|Queen Latifah, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|3:20
|4
|Cell Block Tango
|Catherine Zeta-Jones, Susan Misner, Deidre Goodwin, Denise Faye, Ekaterina Chtchelkanova, Mya Harrison, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|7:23
|5
|All I Care About
|Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger / John Kander
|3:48
|6
|We Both Reached for the Gun
|Кристин Барански, Cleve Asbury, Shaun Amyot, Rick Negron, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|3:58
|7
|Roxie
|Renée Zellweger / John Kander
|3:20
|8
|I Can't Do It Alone
|Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|3:50
|9
|Mister Cellophane
|Джон Си Райли / John Kander
|3:58
|10
|Razzle Dazzle
|Richard Gere / John Kander
|3:45
|11
|Class
|Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah / John Kander
|2:52
|12
|Nowadays (Roxie)
|Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|2:14
|13
|Nowadays / Hot Honey Rag
|Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs / John Kander
|3:27
|14
|I Move On
|Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger / John Kander
|3:59
|15
|After Midnight
|Дэнни Элфман
|3:25
|16
|Roxie's Suite
|Дэнни Элфман
|3:53
|17
|Cell Block Tango / He Had It Comin' (feat. Lil' Kim & Macy Gray)
|Queen Latifah / John Kander
|3:38
|18
|Love Is a Crime
|Anastacia
|3:19