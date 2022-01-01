Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Chicago Чикаго 2002 / США / Германия
Музыка из фильма «Чикаго» (2002)

Chicago (Music from the Motion Picture)
Chicago (Music from the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs, Renée Zellweger, Джон Си Райли, Колм Фиор, Taye Diggs, Queen Latifah, Taye Diggs, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Susan Misner, Deidre Goodwin, Denise Faye, Ekaterina Chtchelkanova, Mya Harrison, Taye Diggs, Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger, Кристин Барански, Cleve Asbury, Shaun Amyot, Rick Negron, Taye Diggs, Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs, Джон Си Райли, Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs, Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Дэнни Элфман, Queen Latifah, Anastacia
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture / And All That Jazz Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs / John Kander 6:04
2 Funny Honey Renée Zellweger, Джон Си Райли, Колм Фиор, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:39
3 When You're Good to Mama Queen Latifah, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:20
4 Cell Block Tango Catherine Zeta-Jones, Susan Misner, Deidre Goodwin, Denise Faye, Ekaterina Chtchelkanova, Mya Harrison, Taye Diggs / John Kander 7:23
5 All I Care About Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger / John Kander 3:48
6 We Both Reached for the Gun Кристин Барански, Cleve Asbury, Shaun Amyot, Rick Negron, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:58
7 Roxie Renée Zellweger / John Kander 3:20
8 I Can't Do It Alone Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:50
9 Mister Cellophane Джон Си Райли / John Kander 3:58
10 Razzle Dazzle Richard Gere / John Kander 3:45
11 Class Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah / John Kander 2:52
12 Nowadays (Roxie) Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs / John Kander 2:14
13 Nowadays / Hot Honey Rag Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:27
14 I Move On Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger / John Kander 3:59
15 After Midnight Дэнни Элфман 3:25
16 Roxie's Suite Дэнни Элфман 3:53
17 Cell Block Tango / He Had It Comin' (feat. Lil' Kim & Macy Gray) Queen Latifah / John Kander 3:38
18 Love Is a Crime Anastacia 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чикаго» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чикаго» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
