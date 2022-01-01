1 Overture / And All That Jazz Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs / John Kander 6:04

2 Funny Honey Renée Zellweger, Джон Си Райли, Колм Фиор, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:39

3 When You're Good to Mama Queen Latifah, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:20

4 Cell Block Tango Catherine Zeta-Jones, Susan Misner, Deidre Goodwin, Denise Faye, Ekaterina Chtchelkanova, Mya Harrison, Taye Diggs / John Kander 7:23

5 All I Care About Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger / John Kander 3:48

6 We Both Reached for the Gun Кристин Барански, Cleve Asbury, Shaun Amyot, Rick Negron, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:58

7 Roxie Renée Zellweger / John Kander 3:20

8 I Can't Do It Alone Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:50

9 Mister Cellophane Джон Си Райли / John Kander 3:58

10 Razzle Dazzle Richard Gere / John Kander 3:45

11 Class Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah / John Kander 2:52

12 Nowadays (Roxie) Renée Zellweger, Taye Diggs / John Kander 2:14

13 Nowadays / Hot Honey Rag Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Taye Diggs / John Kander 3:27

14 I Move On Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger / John Kander 3:59

15 After Midnight Дэнни Элфман 3:25

16 Roxie's Suite Дэнни Элфман 3:53

17 Cell Block Tango / He Had It Comin' (feat. Lil' Kim & Macy Gray) Queen Latifah / John Kander 3:38