Разрушитель Разрушитель
Demolition Man Разрушитель 1993 / США
7.4 Оцените
35 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Разрушитель» (1993)

Demolition Man (The Original Orchestral Score)
Demolition Man (The Original Orchestral Score) 16 композиций. Elliot Goldenthal
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dies Irae Elliot Goldenthal 1:53
2 Fire Fight Elliot Goldenthal 1:35
3 Guilty As Charged Elliot Goldenthal 3:58
4 Action, Guns, Fun Elliot Goldenthal 1:26
5 Machine Waltz Elliot Goldenthal 1:57
6 Defrosting Elliot Goldenthal 1:43
7 Confronting the Chief Elliot Goldenthal 0:32
8 Museum Dis Duel Elliot Goldenthal 1:56
9 Subterranean Slugfest Elliot Goldenthal 1:44
10 Meeting Cocteau Elliot Goldenthal 1:43
11 Tracking Simon Phoenix Elliot Goldenthal 3:03
12 Obligatory Car Chase Elliot Goldenthal 3:07
13 Flawless Pearl Elliot Goldenthal 1:16
14 Final Confrontation Elliot Goldenthal 1:55
15 Code 187 Elliot Goldenthal 0:42
16 Silver Screen Kiss Elliot Goldenthal 1:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Разрушитель» (1993) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Разрушитель» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
