|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dies Irae
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:53
|2
|Fire Fight
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:35
|3
|Guilty As Charged
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:58
|4
|Action, Guns, Fun
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:26
|5
|Machine Waltz
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:57
|6
|Defrosting
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:43
|7
|Confronting the Chief
|Elliot Goldenthal
|0:32
|8
|Museum Dis Duel
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:56
|9
|Subterranean Slugfest
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:44
|10
|Meeting Cocteau
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:43
|11
|Tracking Simon Phoenix
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:03
|12
|Obligatory Car Chase
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:07
|13
|Flawless Pearl
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:16
|14
|Final Confrontation
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:55
|15
|Code 187
|Elliot Goldenthal
|0:42
|16
|Silver Screen Kiss
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:30