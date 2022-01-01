|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dreaming With My Eyes Open
|Clay Walker / Tony Arata
|3:31
|2
|You'd Be Home By Now
|Daron Norwood / Don Henry
|3:24
|3
|I Can't Understand
|Trisha Yearwood / Hank DeVito
|3:42
|4
|I Don't Remember Your Name (But I Remember You)
|K.T. Oslin
|4:22
|5
|Diamonds and Tears
|Matraca Berg / Gary Harrison
|3:35
|6
|Ready and Waiting
|Deborah Allen / Don Schlitz
|3:56
|7
|Until Now
|Rodney Crowell
|4:39
|8
|Looking for a Thing Called Love
|Dennis Robbins
|2:57
|9
|Streets of Love
|Kevin Welch
|3:56
|10
|Partners In Wine
|Randy Travis / Steve Tyrell
|4:06
|11
|Blame It On Your Heart
|Deborah Allen / Kostas
|3:03
|12
|Standing On a Rock
|Rodney Crowell / Don Schlitz
|3:18