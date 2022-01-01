Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
То, что называют любовью
The Thing Called Love То, что называют любовью 1993 / США
Музыка из фильма «То, что называют любовью» (1993)

The Thing Called Love (Music from the Paramount Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Thing Called Love (Music from the Paramount Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Clay Walker, Daron Norwood, Trisha Yearwood, K.T. Oslin, Matraca Berg, Deborah Allen, Rodney Crowell, Dennis Robbins, Kevin Welch, Randy Travis
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dreaming With My Eyes Open Clay Walker / Tony Arata 3:31
2 You'd Be Home By Now Daron Norwood / Don Henry 3:24
3 I Can't Understand Trisha Yearwood / Hank DeVito 3:42
4 I Don't Remember Your Name (But I Remember You) K.T. Oslin 4:22
5 Diamonds and Tears Matraca Berg / Gary Harrison 3:35
6 Ready and Waiting Deborah Allen / Don Schlitz 3:56
7 Until Now Rodney Crowell 4:39
8 Looking for a Thing Called Love Dennis Robbins 2:57
9 Streets of Love Kevin Welch 3:56
10 Partners In Wine Randy Travis / Steve Tyrell 4:06
11 Blame It On Your Heart Deborah Allen / Kostas 3:03
12 Standing On a Rock Rodney Crowell / Don Schlitz 3:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «То, что называют любовью» (1993) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «То, что называют любовью» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
