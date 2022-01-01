Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Принц Египта» (1998)
Музыка из мультфильма «Принц Египта» (1998)

The Prince of Egypt (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Prince of Egypt (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, עפרה חזה, Eden Riegel, , Amick Byram, Linda Dee Shayne, עפרה חזה, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Стив Мартин, Мартин Шорт, Ralph Fiennes, Amick Byram, Мишель Пфайффер, Sally Dworsky, K-Ci & JoJo, Amy Grant, Boyz II Men
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Prince Of Egypt (When You Believe) [The Prince Of Egypt/Soundtrack Version] Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston / Stephen Schwartz 5:02
2 Deliver Us עפרה חזה, Eden Riegel / Stephen Schwartz 7:15
3 The Reprimand Hans Zimmer 4:05
4 Following Tzipporah Hans Zimmer 1:01
5 All I Ever Wanted (with Queen's Reprise) Amick Byram, Linda Dee Shayne / Stephen Schwartz 2:52
6 Goodbye Brother עפרה חזה / Hans Zimmer 5:32
7 Through Heaven's Eyes Brian Stokes Mitchell / Stephen Schwartz 3:42
8 The Burning Bush Hans Zimmer 7:17
9 Playing With the Big Boys Стив Мартин, Мартин Шорт / Stephen Schwartz 2:52
10 Cry עפרה חזה / Hans Zimmer 3:50
11 Rally Hans Zimmer 0:43
12 The Plagues Ralph Fiennes, Amick Byram / Stephen Schwartz 2:40
13 Death of the First Born Hans Zimmer 1:08
14 When You Believe Мишель Пфайффер, Sally Dworsky / Stephen Schwartz 4:55
15 Red Sea Hans Zimmer 5:11
16 Through Heaven's Eyes K-Ci & JoJo / Stephen Schwartz 5:05
17 River Lullaby Amy Grant / Stephen Schwartz 3:57
18 Humanity 4:31
19 I Will Get There (A Cappella) Boyz II Men / Diane Warren 4:21
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Принц Египта» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Принц Египта» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
