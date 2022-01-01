|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Prince Of Egypt (When You Believe) [The Prince Of Egypt/Soundtrack Version]
|Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston / Stephen Schwartz
|5:02
|2
|Deliver Us
|עפרה חזה, Eden Riegel / Stephen Schwartz
|7:15
|3
|The Reprimand
|Hans Zimmer
|4:05
|4
|Following Tzipporah
|Hans Zimmer
|1:01
|5
|All I Ever Wanted (with Queen's Reprise)
|Amick Byram, Linda Dee Shayne / Stephen Schwartz
|2:52
|6
|Goodbye Brother
|עפרה חזה / Hans Zimmer
|5:32
|7
|Through Heaven's Eyes
|Brian Stokes Mitchell / Stephen Schwartz
|3:42
|8
|The Burning Bush
|Hans Zimmer
|7:17
|9
|Playing With the Big Boys
|Стив Мартин, Мартин Шорт / Stephen Schwartz
|2:52
|10
|Cry
|עפרה חזה / Hans Zimmer
|3:50
|11
|Rally
|Hans Zimmer
|0:43
|12
|The Plagues
|Ralph Fiennes, Amick Byram / Stephen Schwartz
|2:40
|13
|Death of the First Born
|Hans Zimmer
|1:08
|14
|When You Believe
|Мишель Пфайффер, Sally Dworsky / Stephen Schwartz
|4:55
|15
|Red Sea
|Hans Zimmer
|5:11
|16
|Through Heaven's Eyes
|K-Ci & JoJo / Stephen Schwartz
|5:05
|17
|River Lullaby
|Amy Grant / Stephen Schwartz
|3:57
|18
|Humanity
|4:31
|19
|I Will Get There (A Cappella)
|Boyz II Men / Diane Warren
|4:21