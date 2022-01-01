1 The Prince Of Egypt (When You Believe) [The Prince Of Egypt/Soundtrack Version] Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston / Stephen Schwartz 5:02

2 Deliver Us עפרה חזה, Eden Riegel / Stephen Schwartz 7:15

3 The Reprimand Hans Zimmer 4:05

4 Following Tzipporah Hans Zimmer 1:01

5 All I Ever Wanted (with Queen's Reprise) Amick Byram, Linda Dee Shayne / Stephen Schwartz 2:52

6 Goodbye Brother עפרה חזה / Hans Zimmer 5:32

7 Through Heaven's Eyes Brian Stokes Mitchell / Stephen Schwartz 3:42

8 The Burning Bush Hans Zimmer 7:17

9 Playing With the Big Boys Стив Мартин, Мартин Шорт / Stephen Schwartz 2:52

10 Cry עפרה חזה / Hans Zimmer 3:50

11 Rally Hans Zimmer 0:43

12 The Plagues Ralph Fiennes, Amick Byram / Stephen Schwartz 2:40

13 Death of the First Born Hans Zimmer 1:08

14 When You Believe Мишель Пфайффер, Sally Dworsky / Stephen Schwartz 4:55

15 Red Sea Hans Zimmer 5:11

16 Through Heaven's Eyes K-Ci & JoJo / Stephen Schwartz 5:05

17 River Lullaby Amy Grant / Stephen Schwartz 3:57

18 Humanity 4:31