|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lose Yourself
|Eminem / Jeff Bass
|5:22
|2
|Love Me
|Obie Trice, 50 Cent, Eminem / Curtis Jackson
|4:31
|3
|8 Mile
|Eminem / Luis Resto
|5:59
|4
|Adrenaline Rush
|Obie Trice
|3:49
|5
|Places to Go
|50 Cent / Curtis Jackson
|4:15
|6
|Rap Game
|D12
|5:54
|7
|8 Miles and Runnin'
|JAY-Z, Freeway
|4:08
|8
|Spit Shine
|Alvin Joiner / Steve King
|3:39
|9
|Time of My Life
|Macy Gray / Mike Elizondo
|4:21
|10
|U Wanna Be Me
|Nas / Chucky Thompson
|3:50
|11
|Wanksta
|50 Cent / Curtis Jackson
|3:39
|12
|Wastin' My Time
|Boomkat / Тэрин Мэннинг
|3:38
|13
|R.A.K.I.M.
|Rakim / L. King
|4:24
|14
|That's My N***a fo' Real
|Young Zee
|4:46
|15
|Battle
|Gang Starr
|2:55
|16
|Rabbit Run
|Eminem / Luis Resto
|3:10