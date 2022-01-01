Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
8 миля 8 миля
8 Mile 8 миля 2002 / США / Германия
7.3 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «8 миля» (2002)

8 Mile (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
8 Mile (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Eminem, Obie Trice, 50 Cent, Eminem, Obie Trice, 50 Cent, D12, JAY-Z, Freeway, Alvin Joiner, Macy Gray, Nas, Boomkat, Rakim, Young Zee, Gang Starr
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lose Yourself Eminem / Jeff Bass 5:22
2 Love Me Obie Trice, 50 Cent, Eminem / Curtis Jackson 4:31
3 8 Mile Eminem / Luis Resto 5:59
4 Adrenaline Rush Obie Trice 3:49
5 Places to Go 50 Cent / Curtis Jackson 4:15
6 Rap Game D12 5:54
7 8 Miles and Runnin' JAY-Z, Freeway 4:08
8 Spit Shine Alvin Joiner / Steve King 3:39
9 Time of My Life Macy Gray / Mike Elizondo 4:21
10 U Wanna Be Me Nas / Chucky Thompson 3:50
11 Wanksta 50 Cent / Curtis Jackson 3:39
12 Wastin' My Time Boomkat / Тэрин Мэннинг 3:38
13 R.A.K.I.M. Rakim / L. King 4:24
14 That's My N***a fo' Real Young Zee 4:46
15 Battle Gang Starr 2:55
16 Rabbit Run Eminem / Luis Resto 3:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «8 миля» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «8 миля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
