|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|What Is This Thing Called Love
|Гвинет Пэлтроу, Mark Rubin Band
|4:04
|2
|Heartaches
|Mark Rubin Band
|3:28
|3
|La Cote Basque
|Rachel Portman
|1:18
|4
|Broken Hearted Melody
|Sarah Vaughan
|2:27
|5
|Truman's Mother
|Rachel Portman
|2:15
|6
|Safe Place
|Rachel Portman
|1:14
|7
|Truman Tries Out Lines
|Rachel Portman
|0:54
|8
|There I Go Dreamin' Again
|Johnny Bond
|2:21
|9
|Perry's Story
|Rachel Portman
|4:23
|10
|Truman And Perry Kiss
|Rachel Portman
|1:37
|11
|Clutter Home
|Rachel Portman
|2:00
|12
|Truman Decides To Open Up : The Killings
|Rachel Portman
|5:06
|13
|How About You
|Johnny Bond
|2:01
|14
|Porn Magazines
|Rachel Portman
|1:45
|15
|Friend Truman : End Titles
|Rachel Portman
|5:56
|16
|There's A Goldmine In The Sky
|Daniel Craig
|1:55
|17
|Yesterday When I Was Young
|Dusty Springfield
|3:42
|18
|The Twist
|Hank Ballard
|2:37