Дурная слава Дурная слава
Дурная слава
Infamous Дурная слава 2006 / США
7.4 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Дурная слава» (2006)

Infamous (Scandaleusement Célèbre) [Douglas McGrath's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Infamous (Scandaleusement Célèbre) [Douglas McGrath's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 18 композиций. Гвинет Пэлтроу, Mark Rubin Band, Mark Rubin Band, Rachel Portman, Sarah Vaughan, Johnny Bond, Daniel Craig, Dusty Springfield, Hank Ballard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 What Is This Thing Called Love Гвинет Пэлтроу, Mark Rubin Band 4:04
2 Heartaches Mark Rubin Band 3:28
3 La Cote Basque Rachel Portman 1:18
4 Broken Hearted Melody Sarah Vaughan 2:27
5 Truman's Mother Rachel Portman 2:15
6 Safe Place Rachel Portman 1:14
7 Truman Tries Out Lines Rachel Portman 0:54
8 There I Go Dreamin' Again Johnny Bond 2:21
9 Perry's Story Rachel Portman 4:23
10 Truman And Perry Kiss Rachel Portman 1:37
11 Clutter Home Rachel Portman 2:00
12 Truman Decides To Open Up : The Killings Rachel Portman 5:06
13 How About You Johnny Bond 2:01
14 Porn Magazines Rachel Portman 1:45
15 Friend Truman : End Titles Rachel Portman 5:56
16 There's A Goldmine In The Sky Daniel Craig 1:55
17 Yesterday When I Was Young Dusty Springfield 3:42
18 The Twist Hank Ballard 2:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дурная слава» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дурная слава» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
