Поймай меня, если сможешь
Catch Me If You Can Поймай меня, если сможешь 2002 / США
8.4 Оцените
62 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Поймай меня, если сможешь» (2002)

Catch Me If You Can (Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Catch Me If You Can (Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. John Williams, Frank Sinatra, Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Judy Garland, Victor Young, Nat "King" Cole, Dusty Springfield
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Catch Me If You Can John Williams 2:42
2 The Float John Williams 4:56
3 Come Fly With Me Frank Sinatra 3:19
4 Recollections (The Father's Theme) John Williams 5:16
5 The Airport Scene John Williams 2:27
6 The Girl from Ipanema (feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim & Astrud Gilberto) Stan Getz, João Gilberto / Vinicius de Moraes 5:15
7 Learning the Ropes John Williams 8:44
8 Father and Son John Williams 3:16
9 Embraceable You (1940 Single Version) Judy Garland, Victor Young / Ira Gershwin 2:51
10 The Flash Comics Clue John Williams 1:48
11 Deadheading John Williams 2:25
12 The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) Nat "King" Cole / Robert Wells 3:11
13 A Broken Home John Williams 4:26
14 Doctor, Lawyer, Lutheran John Williams 3:12
15 The Look of Love Dusty Springfield / Hal David 3:31
16 Catch Me If You Can (Reprise and End Credits) John Williams 5:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Поймай меня, если сможешь» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Поймай меня, если сможешь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
