|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Catch Me If You Can
|John Williams
|2:42
|2
|The Float
|John Williams
|4:56
|3
|Come Fly With Me
|Frank Sinatra
|3:19
|4
|Recollections (The Father's Theme)
|John Williams
|5:16
|5
|The Airport Scene
|John Williams
|2:27
|6
|The Girl from Ipanema (feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim & Astrud Gilberto)
|Stan Getz, João Gilberto / Vinicius de Moraes
|5:15
|7
|Learning the Ropes
|John Williams
|8:44
|8
|Father and Son
|John Williams
|3:16
|9
|Embraceable You (1940 Single Version)
|Judy Garland, Victor Young / Ira Gershwin
|2:51
|10
|The Flash Comics Clue
|John Williams
|1:48
|11
|Deadheading
|John Williams
|2:25
|12
|The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
|Nat "King" Cole / Robert Wells
|3:11
|13
|A Broken Home
|John Williams
|4:26
|14
|Doctor, Lawyer, Lutheran
|John Williams
|3:12
|15
|The Look of Love
|Dusty Springfield / Hal David
|3:31
|16
|Catch Me If You Can (Reprise and End Credits)
|John Williams
|5:15