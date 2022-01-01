|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme from Glory Daze
|The Vandals
|1:27
|2
|It's a Fact
|The Vandals
|2:06
|3
|Change the World With My Hockey Stick
|The Vandals
|2:24
|4
|Here We Go
|The Bouncing Souls
|1:59
|5
|Joe Lies
|The Bouncing Souls
|3:51
|6
|I Just Wanna Do It With You
|Mr. T Experience
|2:00
|7
|Fucking My Mom
|NOFX
|1:01
|8
|Even Hitler Had a Girlfriend
|Mr. T Experience
|2:27
|9
|Brain Dead
|Assorted Jelly Beans
|2:40
|10
|Sports Pack
|Epoxy
|1:30
|11
|Country Time
|Hepcat
|3:17
|12
|Crying Jag
|Tilt
|2:28
|13
|Baby
|The Billy Nayer Show
|1:34
|14
|Runnin' On Go
|New Bomb Turks
|2:11
|15
|Moron Brothers
|NOFX
|2:28
|16
|Berkley Pier
|Tilt
|3:46
|17
|We're Only Gonna Die
|Sublime
|3:20