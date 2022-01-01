|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Awful Waste of Space
|Alan Silvestri
|1:43
|2
|Ellie's Bogey
|Alan Silvestri
|3:26
|3
|The Primer
|Alan Silvestri
|6:20
|4
|Really Confused
|Alan Silvestri
|1:19
|5
|Test Run Bomber
|Alan Silvestri
|4:27
|6
|Heart Attack
|Alan Silvestri
|1:32
|7
|Media Event
|Alan Silvestri
|1:25
|8
|Button Me Up
|Alan Silvestri
|1:19
|9
|Good to Go
|Alan Silvestri
|5:11
|10
|No Words
|Alan Silvestri
|1:42
|11
|Small Moves
|Alan Silvestri
|5:35
|12
|I Believe Her
|Alan Silvestri
|2:32
|13
|Contact - End Credits
|Alan Silvestri
|7:59