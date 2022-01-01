Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Contact Контакт 1997 / США
8.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Контакт» (1997)

Contact Soundtrack (Music from the Motion Picture)
Contact Soundtrack (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Alan Silvestri
1 Awful Waste of Space Alan Silvestri 1:43
2 Ellie's Bogey Alan Silvestri 3:26
3 The Primer Alan Silvestri 6:20
4 Really Confused Alan Silvestri 1:19
5 Test Run Bomber Alan Silvestri 4:27
6 Heart Attack Alan Silvestri 1:32
7 Media Event Alan Silvestri 1:25
8 Button Me Up Alan Silvestri 1:19
9 Good to Go Alan Silvestri 5:11
10 No Words Alan Silvestri 1:42
11 Small Moves Alan Silvestri 5:35
12 I Believe Her Alan Silvestri 2:32
13 Contact - End Credits Alan Silvestri 7:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Контакт» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Контакт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
