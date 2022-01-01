|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Penny On a Train Track
|Ben Kweller
|4:27
|2
|Jailbait
|Supagroup
|4:00
|3
|All Good
|Zeroleen
|3:04
|4
|Slice of Life
|Sweatshop Union
|2:46
|5
|Fear the Mullet
|Oklahomos
|3:10
|6
|Let's Go (Get Wasted)
|Supagroup
|4:13
|7
|Beer (Song)
|Mustard Plug
|3:42
|8
|Dope Girl
|Donnis
|2:59
|9
|Undercover
|Transcenders
|3:23
|10
|No Heaven
|Champion
|3:28
|11
|Gotta Get Rid of Rick (James Pants Remix)
|Baron Zen
|4:07
|12
|Night Sky (Cello Version)
|Peirson Ross
|4:12