Колледж
College Колледж 2008 / США
Музыка из фильма «Колледж» (2008)

College (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
College (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Ben Kweller, Supagroup, Zeroleen, Sweatshop Union, Oklahomos, Mustard Plug, Donnis, Transcenders, Champion, Baron Zen, Peirson Ross
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Penny On a Train Track Ben Kweller 4:27
2 Jailbait Supagroup 4:00
3 All Good Zeroleen 3:04
4 Slice of Life Sweatshop Union 2:46
5 Fear the Mullet Oklahomos 3:10
6 Let's Go (Get Wasted) Supagroup 4:13
7 Beer (Song) Mustard Plug 3:42
8 Dope Girl Donnis 2:59
9 Undercover Transcenders 3:23
10 No Heaven Champion 3:28
11 Gotta Get Rid of Rick (James Pants Remix) Baron Zen 4:07
12 Night Sky (Cello Version) Peirson Ross 4:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Колледж» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Колледж» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
