|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Foundations of Stone
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:52
|2
|The Taming of Smeagol
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|2:49
|3
|The Riders of Rohan
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|4:06
|4
|The Passage of the Marshes
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|2:46
|5
|The Uruk-hai
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|2:58
|6
|The King of the Golden Hall
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:49
|7
|The Black Gate Is Closed
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:18
|8
|Evenstar
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:16
|9
|The White Rider
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|2:28
|10
|Treebeard
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|2:44
|11
|The Leave Taking
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:41
|12
|Helm's Deep
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:53
|13
|The Forbidden Pool
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|5:27
|14
|Breath of Life
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|5:08
|15
|The Hornburg
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|4:37
|16
|Forth Eorlingas
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:16
|17
|Isengard Unleashed
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|5:01
|18
|Samwise the Brave
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|3:46
|19
|Gollum's Song
|Emilíana Torrini / Howard Shore
|5:51
|20
|Farewell to Lorien (Bonus Track)
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore
|4:37