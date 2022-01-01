1 Foundations of Stone The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:52

2 The Taming of Smeagol The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:49

3 The Riders of Rohan The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 4:06

4 The Passage of the Marshes The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:46

5 The Uruk-hai The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:58

6 The King of the Golden Hall The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:49

7 The Black Gate Is Closed The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:18

8 Evenstar The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:16

9 The White Rider The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:28

10 Treebeard The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:44

11 The Leave Taking The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:41

12 Helm's Deep The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:53

13 The Forbidden Pool The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 5:27

14 Breath of Life The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 5:08

15 The Hornburg The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 4:37

16 Forth Eorlingas The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:16

17 Isengard Unleashed The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 5:01

18 Samwise the Brave The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:46

19 Gollum's Song Emilíana Torrini / Howard Shore 5:51