Властелин Колец: Две крепости Властелин Колец: Две крепости
Киноафиша Фильмы Властелин Колец: Две крепости Музыка из фильма «Властелин Колец: Две крепости» (2002)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Властелин Колец: Две крепости 2002 / США / Новая Зеландия / Германия
8.6 Оцените
115 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.8
Музыка из фильма «Властелин Колец: Две крепости» (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Bonus Track Version]
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Bonus Track Version] 20 композиций. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Emilíana Torrini
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Foundations of Stone The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:52
2 The Taming of Smeagol The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:49
3 The Riders of Rohan The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 4:06
4 The Passage of the Marshes The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:46
5 The Uruk-hai The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:58
6 The King of the Golden Hall The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:49
7 The Black Gate Is Closed The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:18
8 Evenstar The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:16
9 The White Rider The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:28
10 Treebeard The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 2:44
11 The Leave Taking The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:41
12 Helm's Deep The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:53
13 The Forbidden Pool The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 5:27
14 Breath of Life The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 5:08
15 The Hornburg The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 4:37
16 Forth Eorlingas The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:16
17 Isengard Unleashed The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 5:01
18 Samwise the Brave The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 3:46
19 Gollum's Song Emilíana Torrini / Howard Shore 5:51
20 Farewell to Lorien (Bonus Track) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers / Howard Shore 4:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Властелин Колец: Две крепости» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Властелин Колец: Две крепости» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
