|1
|The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)
|The Chipmunks, David Seville / Ross Bagdasarian
|2:21
|2
|The Oogum Boogum Song
|Brenton Wood / Alfred Smith
|2:34
|3
|America
|Simon & Garfunkel / Roy Halee
|3:33
|4
|"One Day You'll Be Cool" (Dialog)
|Anita Miller / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:08
|5
|Amazing Journey / Sparks
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|7:27
|6
|Search and Destroy
|Iggy Pop, The Stooges / James Williamson
|3:27
|7
|"Rock N' Roll It's Over" (Dialog)
|Lester Bangs, William Miller / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:14
|8
|It Wouldn't Have Made Any Difference
|Todd Rundgren
|3:50
|9
|"Don't Take Drugs" (Dialog)
|Elaine Miller / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:16
|10
|Teacher
|Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson
|3:48
|11
|"We Are Band Aids" (Dialog)
|Penny Lane, William Miller, Estrella Starr / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:47
|12
|Roundabout
|Yes / Steve Howe
|8:31
|13
|"Incendiary"
|William Miller, Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Кэмерон Кроу
|1:07
|14
|I've Seen All Good People: A. Your Move, B. All Good People
|Yes / Chris Squire
|6:55
|15
|Feel Flows
|The Beach Boys / Jack Rieley
|4:43
|16
|"This Is Penny Lane" (Dialog)
|Penny Lane, William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:17
|17
|River
|Joni Mitchell
|4:05
|18
|"Piggyback Ride (San Diego)" (Dialog)
|Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:36
|19
|Fever Dog
|Stillwater / Nancy Wilson
|3:10
|20
|Every Picture Tells a Story
|Rod Stewart / Ron Wood
|5:58
|21
|Small Time Blues (Acoustic)
|The Hyatt Singers / Elaine Summers
|3:10
|22
|Something In the Air
|Stillwater / John Keen
|4:18
|23
|Easy to Slip
|Little Feat / Fred Martin
|3:19
|24
|"Rolling Stone Magazine" (Dialog)
|William Miller, Elaine Miller, Ben Fong-Torres / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:57
|25
|Go All the Way
|Raspberries / Eric Carmen
|3:21
|26
|Mr. Farmer
|The Seeds / Sky Saxon
|3:12
|27
|One Way Out (Live at the Fillmore East, 1971)
|The Allman Brothers Band / Sonny Boy Williamson
|4:57
|28
|"Don't Forget the Rules" (Dialog)
|Jeff Bebe, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:18
|29
|Albert Flasher (Live)
|The Guess Who / Burton Cummings
|2:56
|30
|Simple Man
|Lynyrd Skynyrd / Gary Rossington
|5:55
|31
|"Just Make Us Look Cool" (Dialog)
|William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу
|1:12
|32
|Love Thing
|Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу
|4:12
|33
|That's the Way
|Led Zeppelin / Robert Plant
|5:37
|34
|Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
|Neil Young, Crazy Horse / Neil Young
|2:29
|35
|Future Games
|Fleetwood Mac / Bob Welch
|8:17
|36
|Burn
|Deep Purple / David Coverdale
|6:02
|37
|You Had to Be There
|Stillwater / Gordon Kennedy
|3:53
|38
|"I Am a Golden God"
|William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу
|1:18
|39
|Dear Jill
|Blodwyn Pig / Mick Abrahams
|5:10
|40
|Tiny Dancer
|Elton John, Stillwater, Almost Famous Cast / Elton John
|3:24
|41
|Looking at You
|MC5 / Dennis Thompson
|3:03
|42
|Reelin' In the Years (Live)
|Steely Dan / Walter Becker
|3:47
|43
|Lucky Trumble
|Nancy Wilson
|2:40
|44
|Untitled
|Jeff Bebe / Кэмерон Кроу
|1:49
|45
|Waiting for the Man (Live from the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, USA, 1972)
|David Bowie / Lou Reed
|5:45
|46
|"Your Mom Kind of Freaked Me Out" (Dialog)
|William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:06
|47
|"Please Welcome Stillwater!" (Dialog)
|Dick Roswell / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:14
|48
|Love Comes and Goes
|Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу
|3:48
|49
|"You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can" (Dialog)
|Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Dennis Hope / Кэмерон Кроу
|1:21
|50
|The Wind
|Cat Stevens
|1:42
|51
|Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
|The Jimi Hendrix Experience / Jimi Hendrix
|5:13
|52
|Slip Away
|Clarence Carter
|2:32
|53
|Misty Mountain Hop
|Led Zeppelin / J.P. JONES
|4:40
|54
|Wishing Well
|Free / Paul Kossoff
|3:40
|55
|"Cover of the Rolling Stone" (Dialog)
|Jeff Bebe, William Miller, Stillwater / Shel Silverstein
|1:16
|56
|Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|4:59
|57
|Colour My World (Instrumental)
|Jefferson High School Band
|2:51
|58
|My Cherie Amour
|Stevie Wonder / Henry Cosby
|2:52
|59
|Cortez the Killer (Live)
|Neil Young
|8:37
|60
|"You Made Friends with Them" (Dialog)
|Lester Bangs, William Miller / Кэмерон Кроу
|1:12
|61
|The Rain Song
|Led Zeppelin / Robert Plant
|7:37
|62
|"We All Know What You Did to Him" (Dialog)
|Russell Hammond, Sapphire / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:16
|63
|Bron-Yr-Aur
|Led Zeppelin / Jimmy Page
|2:06
|64
|"What Do You Love About Music?" (Dialog)
|William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу
|0:07
|65
|Tangerine
|Led Zeppelin / Jimmy Page
|3:13
|66
|Fever Dog (EP Version)
|Stillwater / Nancy Wilson
|3:10
|67
|Love Thing (EP Version)
|Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу
|4:14
|68
|You Had to Be There (EP Version)
|Stillwater / Gordon Kennedy
|3:54
|69
|Hour of Need (EP Version)
|Stillwater / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|4:35
|70
|Chance Upon You (EP Version)
|Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу
|3:47
|71
|Love Comes and Goes (EP Version)
|Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу
|3:48
|72
|Love Comes and Goes (Early Demo Version)
|Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу
|3:55
|73
|Fever Dog (Demo)
|Nancy Wilson
|3:12
|74
|Love Thing (Demo)
|Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу
|4:16
|75
|Chance Upon You (Demo)
|Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу
|3:53
|76
|Love Comes and Goes (Demo)
|Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу
|3:49
|77
|Hour of Need (Demo)
|Peter Frampton / Wayne Kirkpatrick
|4:39
|78
|You Had to Be There (Demo)
|Peter Frampton / Gordon Kennedy
|3:33
|79
|That's the Way (Acoustic)
|Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Robert Plant
|3:08
|80
|Down By the River (Acoustic)
|Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Neil Young
|1:52
|81
|Fever Dog (Acoustic)
|Stillwater / Nancy Wilson
|2:01
|82
|Prefunction
|Nancy Wilson
|1:02
|83
|Cabin By the River
|Nancy Wilson
|1:39
|84
|Lucky Trumble (Longer Fade)
|Nancy Wilson
|2:45
|85
|Dapple Tree
|Nancy Wilson
|0:47
|86
|Cabin In the Air
|Nancy Wilson
|1:41
|87
|Dear Peggy
|Nancy Wilson
|2:05
|88
|Bye Bye Now
|Nancy Wilson
|1:36
|89
|Cabin (Outtake 1)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:26
|90
|Moody (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:17
|91
|Morocco (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|2:08
|92
|Aurora (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|2:06
|93
|Mood Swing (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:35
|94
|The Teenager (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:32
|95
|Borealis (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:30
|96
|Strummy (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:00
|97
|Tiny Dancer (Intro) [Outtake]
|Nancy Wilson / Elton John
|2:02
|98
|Mando Swagger (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|2:01
|99
|Cabin (Outtake 2)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:31
|100
|Love Stomp (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|1:19
|101
|Function (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|2:28
|102
|Aaron's Real Room (Outtake)
|Nancy Wilson
|4:11