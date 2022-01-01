Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Почти знаменит Почти знаменит
Киноафиша Фильмы Почти знаменит Музыка из фильма «Почти знаменит» (2000)
Almost Famous Почти знаменит 2000 / США
7.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Почти знаменит» (2000)

Вся информация о фильме
Almost Famous (20th Anniversary / Digital Super Deluxe)
Almost Famous (20th Anniversary / Digital Super Deluxe) 102 композиции. The Chipmunks, David Seville, Brenton Wood, Simon & Garfunkel, Anita Miller, The Who, Iggy Pop, The Stooges, Lester Bangs, William Miller, Todd Rundgren, Elaine Miller, Jethro Tull, Penny Lane, William Miller, Estrella Starr, Yes, William Miller, Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt, The Beach Boys, Penny Lane, William Miller, Russell Hammond, Joni Mitchell, Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt, Stillwater, Rod Stewart, The Hyatt Singers, Little Feat, William Miller, Elaine Miller, Ben Fong-Torres, Raspberries, The Seeds, The Allman Brothers Band, Jeff Bebe, Russell Hammond, The Guess Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, William Miller, Russell Hammond, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Crazy Horse, Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Blodwyn Pig, Elton John, Stillwater, Almost Famous Cast, MC5, Steely Dan, Nancy Wilson, Jeff Bebe, David Bowie, Dick Roswell, Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Dennis Hope, Cat Stevens, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Clarence Carter, Free, Jeff Bebe, William Miller, Stillwater, Elton John, Jefferson High School Band, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, Russell Hammond, Sapphire, Peter Frampton, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt
Слушать
Almost Famous
Almost Famous 17 композиций. Simon & Garfunkel, The Who, Todd Rundgren, Yes, The Beach Boys, Stillwater, Rod Stewart, The Seeds, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Nancy Wilson, David Bowie, Cat Stevens, Clarence Carter, Thunderclap Newman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) The Chipmunks, David Seville / Ross Bagdasarian 2:21
2 The Oogum Boogum Song Brenton Wood / Alfred Smith 2:34
3 America Simon & Garfunkel / Roy Halee 3:33
4 "One Day You'll Be Cool" (Dialog) Anita Miller / Кэмерон Кроу 0:08
5 Amazing Journey / Sparks The Who / Pete Townshend 7:27
6 Search and Destroy Iggy Pop, The Stooges / James Williamson 3:27
7 "Rock N' Roll It's Over" (Dialog) Lester Bangs, William Miller / Кэмерон Кроу 0:14
8 It Wouldn't Have Made Any Difference Todd Rundgren 3:50
9 "Don't Take Drugs" (Dialog) Elaine Miller / Кэмерон Кроу 0:16
10 Teacher Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson 3:48
11 "We Are Band Aids" (Dialog) Penny Lane, William Miller, Estrella Starr / Кэмерон Кроу 0:47
12 Roundabout Yes / Steve Howe 8:31
13 "Incendiary" William Miller, Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Кэмерон Кроу 1:07
14 I've Seen All Good People: A. Your Move, B. All Good People Yes / Chris Squire 6:55
15 Feel Flows The Beach Boys / Jack Rieley 4:43
16 "This Is Penny Lane" (Dialog) Penny Lane, William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу 0:17
17 River Joni Mitchell 4:05
18 "Piggyback Ride (San Diego)" (Dialog) Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Кэмерон Кроу 0:36
19 Fever Dog Stillwater / Nancy Wilson 3:10
20 Every Picture Tells a Story Rod Stewart / Ron Wood 5:58
21 Small Time Blues (Acoustic) The Hyatt Singers / Elaine Summers 3:10
22 Something In the Air Stillwater / John Keen 4:18
23 Easy to Slip Little Feat / Fred Martin 3:19
24 "Rolling Stone Magazine" (Dialog) William Miller, Elaine Miller, Ben Fong-Torres / Кэмерон Кроу 0:57
25 Go All the Way Raspberries / Eric Carmen 3:21
26 Mr. Farmer The Seeds / Sky Saxon 3:12
27 One Way Out (Live at the Fillmore East, 1971) The Allman Brothers Band / Sonny Boy Williamson 4:57
28 "Don't Forget the Rules" (Dialog) Jeff Bebe, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу 0:18
29 Albert Flasher (Live) The Guess Who / Burton Cummings 2:56
30 Simple Man Lynyrd Skynyrd / Gary Rossington 5:55
31 "Just Make Us Look Cool" (Dialog) William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу 1:12
32 Love Thing Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу 4:12
33 That's the Way Led Zeppelin / Robert Plant 5:37
34 Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere Neil Young, Crazy Horse / Neil Young 2:29
35 Future Games Fleetwood Mac / Bob Welch 8:17
36 Burn Deep Purple / David Coverdale 6:02
37 You Had to Be There Stillwater / Gordon Kennedy 3:53
38 "I Am a Golden God" William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу 1:18
39 Dear Jill Blodwyn Pig / Mick Abrahams 5:10
40 Tiny Dancer Elton John, Stillwater, Almost Famous Cast / Elton John 3:24
41 Looking at You MC5 / Dennis Thompson 3:03
42 Reelin' In the Years (Live) Steely Dan / Walter Becker 3:47
43 Lucky Trumble Nancy Wilson 2:40
44 Untitled Jeff Bebe / Кэмерон Кроу 1:49
45 Waiting for the Man (Live from the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, USA, 1972) David Bowie / Lou Reed 5:45
46 "Your Mom Kind of Freaked Me Out" (Dialog) William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу 0:06
47 "Please Welcome Stillwater!" (Dialog) Dick Roswell / Кэмерон Кроу 0:14
48 Love Comes and Goes Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу 3:48
49 "You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can" (Dialog) Jeff Bebe, Dick Roswell, Russell Hammond, Larry Fellows, Dennis Hope / Кэмерон Кроу 1:21
50 The Wind Cat Stevens 1:42
51 Voodoo Child (Slight Return) The Jimi Hendrix Experience / Jimi Hendrix 5:13
52 Slip Away Clarence Carter 2:32
53 Misty Mountain Hop Led Zeppelin / J.P. JONES 4:40
54 Wishing Well Free / Paul Kossoff 3:40
55 "Cover of the Rolling Stone" (Dialog) Jeff Bebe, William Miller, Stillwater / Shel Silverstein 1:16
56 Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters Elton John / Bernie Taupin 4:59
57 Colour My World (Instrumental) Jefferson High School Band 2:51
58 My Cherie Amour Stevie Wonder / Henry Cosby 2:52
59 Cortez the Killer (Live) Neil Young 8:37
60 "You Made Friends with Them" (Dialog) Lester Bangs, William Miller / Кэмерон Кроу 1:12
61 The Rain Song Led Zeppelin / Robert Plant 7:37
62 "We All Know What You Did to Him" (Dialog) Russell Hammond, Sapphire / Кэмерон Кроу 0:16
63 Bron-Yr-Aur Led Zeppelin / Jimmy Page 2:06
64 "What Do You Love About Music?" (Dialog) William Miller, Russell Hammond / Кэмерон Кроу 0:07
65 Tangerine Led Zeppelin / Jimmy Page 3:13
66 Fever Dog (EP Version) Stillwater / Nancy Wilson 3:10
67 Love Thing (EP Version) Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу 4:14
68 You Had to Be There (EP Version) Stillwater / Gordon Kennedy 3:54
69 Hour of Need (EP Version) Stillwater / Wayne Kirkpatrick 4:35
70 Chance Upon You (EP Version) Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу 3:47
71 Love Comes and Goes (EP Version) Stillwater / Кэмерон Кроу 3:48
72 Love Comes and Goes (Early Demo Version) Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу 3:55
73 Fever Dog (Demo) Nancy Wilson 3:12
74 Love Thing (Demo) Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу 4:16
75 Chance Upon You (Demo) Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу 3:53
76 Love Comes and Goes (Demo) Nancy Wilson / Кэмерон Кроу 3:49
77 Hour of Need (Demo) Peter Frampton / Wayne Kirkpatrick 4:39
78 You Had to Be There (Demo) Peter Frampton / Gordon Kennedy 3:33
79 That's the Way (Acoustic) Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Robert Plant 3:08
80 Down By the River (Acoustic) Larry Fellows, Ed Valencourt / Neil Young 1:52
81 Fever Dog (Acoustic) Stillwater / Nancy Wilson 2:01
82 Prefunction Nancy Wilson 1:02
83 Cabin By the River Nancy Wilson 1:39
84 Lucky Trumble (Longer Fade) Nancy Wilson 2:45
85 Dapple Tree Nancy Wilson 0:47
86 Cabin In the Air Nancy Wilson 1:41
87 Dear Peggy Nancy Wilson 2:05
88 Bye Bye Now Nancy Wilson 1:36
89 Cabin (Outtake 1) Nancy Wilson 1:26
90 Moody (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 1:17
91 Morocco (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 2:08
92 Aurora (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 2:06
93 Mood Swing (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 1:35
94 The Teenager (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 1:32
95 Borealis (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 1:30
96 Strummy (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 1:00
97 Tiny Dancer (Intro) [Outtake] Nancy Wilson / Elton John 2:02
98 Mando Swagger (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 2:01
99 Cabin (Outtake 2) Nancy Wilson 1:31
100 Love Stomp (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 1:19
101 Function (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 2:28
102 Aaron's Real Room (Outtake) Nancy Wilson 4:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Почти знаменит» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Почти знаменит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши