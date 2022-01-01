|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Minority Report (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|6:30
|2
|"Can You See?" (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|2:12
|3
|Pre-Crime To the Rescue (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|5:49
|4
|Sean and Lara (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|4:46
|5
|Spyders (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|4:34
|6
|The Greenhouse Effect (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|5:09
|7
|Eye-Dentiscan (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|4:49
|8
|Everybody Runs! (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|3:11
|9
|Sean's Theme (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|1:57
|10
|Anderton's Great Escape (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|6:48
|11
|Dr. Eddie and Miss Van Eych (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|3:08
|12
|Visions of Anne Lively (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|3:28
|13
|Leo Crow...The Confrontation (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|5:56
|14
|"Sean" By Agatha (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|5:00
|15
|Psychic Truth and Finale (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|7:10
|16
|A New Beginning (Minority Report Soundtrack)
|John Williams
|3:29